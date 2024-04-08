Global strategies to accelerate artificial intelligence in science and research

MUNICH (IT BOLTWISE) – A comprehensive analysis of the integration of artificial intelligence into science and research around the world covers the progress and challenges in this field.

The importance of AI to national R&D ecosystems is undeniable, but so far little has been known about how governments plan to accelerate the adoption of AI by scientific and research institutions. In the report entitled “Preparing National Research Ecosystems for AI: Strategies and Progress in 2024,” the ISC Center for the Future of Science addresses this knowledge gap by reviewing existing literature on the topic as well as a series of country cases. studies.

This working paper provides new insights and resources from countries from all regions of the world that are at different stages of integrating AI into their research systems:

Australia: Preparing for human-centered use of artificial intelligence

Benin: Anticipating the impact of artificial intelligence on the emerging digital services hub in West Africa

Brazil: Reap the benefits of artificial intelligence with some precautions

Cambodia: Researching AI approaches in national research missions

Chile: Finding opportunities to apply AI into the existing research funding ecosystem

China: Promoting an “AI for Science” approach.

India: Gain insights into transformative technologies and their social integration

Malaysia: Enabling the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Mexico: Establishment of a national lead agency for artificial intelligence

Amman: Promoting innovation through an executive program

Uruguay: Follow up on a roadmap for preparing national scientific systems for artificial intelligence

Uzbekistan: Creating the right conditions and capabilities for artificial intelligence

The country-based experts who authored the case studies are at the forefront of integrating AI into their national scientific systems and shaping the future of innovation and discovery.

It is tempting to focus on the usual major powers' experiences with AI, but few other countries are able to emulate the United States or China in terms of AI or the size of their research ecosystems.

However, this paper provides insights into global ambitions, achievements and challenges. It will be useful to decision-makers from a much wider range of countries, said Noorvadelina Mohd Sharif of the Malaysian Academy of Sciences, one of the co-authors.

Not only is this paper an important source of primary information, it urgently calls for continued discussion and collaboration between countries as they integrate AI into their research priorities.

“This is the beginning of the conversation. Our goal with this paper is not only to document current initiatives, but also to support the common journey to better prepare for this crucial technological transformation of scientific systems. “It is about Ultimately by ensuring that AI works for science.”

In the coming months, the ISC Futures Center will continue to work with experts from various countries around the world to obtain comments and recommendations for additional countries to include in the follow-up version of the paper, which will appear in the second half. It will be included for 2024.

These efforts reflect the scientific community's growing recognition of the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and the need for informed and collaborative strategies to harness its benefits in and for science.





