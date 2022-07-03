Space news updated: all the information about the upcoming Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out about manned and unmanned spaceflights that have begun, are about to take place and the mission that Falcon 9 will operate.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of Falcon 9:

Exact start time for Falcon 9 It is currently offered on Monday, 07/11/2022 at 00:00.

the condition: The current date is a placeholder or an approximation based on unreliable or interpreted sources.

launch service provider Falcon 9 he is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

above this link You can use Google Maps to see where the missile is currently stationed and waiting to be launched. The location is Vandenberg SFB, CA, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 4E. 698 flights have taken off from here and 6 landings have been recorded. The selected site currently has a total of 92 completed launches.

What is the mission of Falcon 9?

The Falcon 9 flight is a flight for satellite Internet communications systems.

A group of 53 satellites of the massive Starlink constellation – SpaceX’s project for a space-based Internet communications system.

Falcon 9 begins its mission in low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2000 km. LEO rides are less energy and easier to get to. The spacecraft needs about 100 minutes to orbit the Earth and can move at a speed of about 7 km/s. The maximum wireless connection to a ground station is 15 minutes per round trip. LEO is used primarily for manned spaceflight, but also for spy and astronomical satellites, as well as Earth and weather exploration satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Starlink 3-1 . group In a glance:

Rocket Falcon 9 Full name Falcon 9 Block 5 Service provider launch SpaceX Task name Starlink 3-1 . group mission type Journey to satellite internet communication systems start time 07/11/2022 orbiting low earth orbit the condition Not set yet country United States of America Site Vandenberg SFB, California, USA

The last update time for this information is 02/07/2022It’s 08:00.

+++ Editorial note: This text was automatically generated based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can see which rocks come close to Earth in 2022 over here. We also offer you daily on this page An overview of today’s near-Earth asteroids.

Follow News.de already in FacebookAnd the TwitterAnd the Pinterest And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the editor’s direct line.

To keep up with all the space and space news, we also recommend Astro and Space News Tape on Twitter.

ROJ / news.de