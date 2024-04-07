Science invites you to join SN.at

Citizen Scientists: Lay people are invited to participate in research.

Transcribe dialect words, report weather observations, explore green roofs, or document insects. Laypeople currently have many opportunities to actively participate in research in Austria.

In the Citizen Science Prize 2024, school classes, youth groups, individuals and families can participate in a total of eight selected research projects and win material and cash prizes. You can participate from April 1 to July 31, 2024.

The competition is announced by the Austrian Agency for Education and Internationalization on behalf of the Ministry of Education. There is also a project on the topic of biodiversity: the Nature Conservation Society invites ordinary people to conduct research on dragonflies, butterflies, bumblebees and grasshoppers. Amateur researchers aged ten years and above should observe these insects, photograph them, and publish the pictures on the Nature Conservation Society website www.naturObservation.at Divides. This aims to determine the current situation of these insects in Austria with the help of residents and thus create the basis for further research work. The participants make a “valuable contribution to biodiversity research in Austria,” according to a press release. Information about all projects is available here www.youngscience.at/csa