Germany: Badis gets help from the police

Fights and injuries German Badis is on the offensive – the police must help It’s tempting to spend hot summer days in the pool. But in Germany there is a staff shortage, and some swimming pools have to shorten their opening hours. Sometimes reason: stubborn and quarrelsome guests. published Jul 12, 2023 at 3:47 am

“after group quarrel In Saarland: special training for outdoor pool security “-” Helpless worker against hooligans: police remove braepad in Berlin “-” How you should behave if there is a fight in the outdoor pool”. These headlines in the media explain German How turbulent the German mood can seem at times.

In the past few weeks, there have been frequent battles across Germany. A man was beaten in hospital for allegedly getting close to a girl. Another gathering had to be evacuated and closed earlier than planned due to rebellious visitors.

The result: according to “Bild”, the staff is at the limit. Several employees were claiming sick. The head of the Berlin Baths, Johannes Kleinsorg, tells the newspaper: “The number of accidents and the behavior of some bathers is (…) a heavy toll.” The disease rate will increase, employee motivation will decrease.

To combat this problem, the paddies resort to drastic measures. For example, while in the German state of Saarland, pool staff are trained by an external security service in order to be safer from a legal point of view, in the capital they are assisted by the police. According to Bild, mobile police guards must be on duty at swimming pools.

In this country, too, this summer, shreds were already flying. In the middle of June we were at Marzili’s in Bern About ten people collided with each other. One person was slightly injured. The quarrel sparked a dispute between a man and a woman, and then suddenly about ten people got into the fight.

A fight took place at Marzili-Bad in Bern. Berne cantonal police confirmed the 20-minute operation. The report of an altercation at Marzili Pond was received at 4:40 p.m. According to the police, one person was slightly injured in the fight. She didn't have to go to the hospital. What sparked the quarrel is unknown.