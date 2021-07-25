Severe weather in Europe – Floods in Belgium – Clear weather in Germany – News

In the Belgian province of Wallonia, cars were washed away by storms. Many people were evacuated.

In the German flood areas of the Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, the night – contrary to previous fears – remained without heavy rain.

In the Belgian city of Dinant, vehicles carried by water closed a flat crossing, the Belga news agency reported, citing the railway company Infrabel. Trains were already suspended due to flooding in mid-July. In the city of Namur in the province of the same name, homes were evacuated due to the weather. The city is located about 100 kilometers west of Aachen.

“It’s a disaster,” Belga quoted the firefighters as saying. It was said there are so many calls, you don’t know where your head is. In the photos in a report by the public station RTBF, you can see how the streets turned into raging rivers and rubble lay around.

legend: Belgian Wallonia paints a picture of devastation. According to Belgian media, cars and basements were badly hit.

Keystone



In addition to Namur and Dinant, other towns and villages were also affected, Belga reported. Among other things, landslides were reported in Walloon Brabant, south of Brussels. In the province of Antwerp in the north of the country, there have been weather-related operations carried out by the fire brigade. Water flowed over the houses and lightning struck the house. Nothing was known about the dead or injured until late at night.

A good week ago there were storms in Belgium, at least 36 people lost their lives, many more are still missing.

Germany: remained calm in the flood zone

In the flood areas of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, Sunday night remained almost dry – contrary to previous concerns. After some rain on Saturday afternoon, it only rained a little at night in the areas, a spokeswoman for the German Weather Service (DWD) said Sunday morning. In North Eifel, for example, an average of five to ten liters of rain fell per square meter on Saturday. The spokeswoman also emphasized that in the current situation, even small amounts of rain can become a problem, as drains are clogged and sewage systems are damaged.

In the Rhineland-Palatinate, people were offered emergency shelter on Saturday for fear of new storms. Those who want from endangered areas can be brought to their accommodation in Leimersdorf by shuttle bus. A DWD spokeswoman said the weather there remained “more calm than models suggested.”

A week ago, there were major floods in Germany that killed dozens.