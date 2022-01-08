Canada fears a mysterious neurological disease

Nine patients have already died of the mysterious neurological disease. (icon image)

Fear reigns in the Canadian eastern Atlantic province of New Brunswick over a mysterious illness. But it’s not a halo boom. Scientists are puzzled. Symptoms: hallucinations, muscle wasting and dementia. In addition to the presence of pain in the extremities, as well as visual and sleep disturbances, As mentioned by “Focus”.

Symptoms appear suddenly. Especially with young people who were previously healthy. Nine people have already died of the disease. Officially 48 cases were reported to the authorities. The number of unreported cases is likely to be high, Canadian media reported. As many as 150 patients are said to have been affected.

Suddenly the nursing wife also gets sick

The Guardian newspaper is talking about a man who suddenly developed dementia. His wife took care of him – and within a very short time she also suffered inexplicable memory lapses. In addition, hallucinations and muscle wasting occurred shortly thereafter.

Or a woman in her thirties who suddenly became speechless. There’s a frightening similarity here, too: the nurse who was ten years her junior who took care of her developed similar symptoms shortly thereafter.

Is neurotoxin to blame?

The government is trying to downplay this phenomenon. This is to prevent panic among the population. But she is standing up for herself and wants to know more about the background. He suspects that something is being hidden. Are environmental factors responsible for the disease? For example, a neurotoxin used in crayfish farming.

According to neurologist Neil Cashman, all possible connections are being investigated. “We explain all the factors: from nutrition to the environment,” Focus writes. Most recently, in October, authorities reported that there was no evidence of food, behavior, or environmental influences. (pbe) See also The AfD and Höck wanted to overthrow the left in Thuringia