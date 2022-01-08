World

Canada fears a mysterious neurological disease

January 8, 2022
Esmond Barker

Nine patients have already died of the mysterious neurological disease. (icon image)

Fear reigns in the Canadian eastern Atlantic province of New Brunswick over a mysterious illness. But it’s not a halo boom. Scientists are puzzled. Symptoms: hallucinations, muscle wasting and dementia. In addition to the presence of pain in the extremities, as well as visual and sleep disturbances, As mentioned by “Focus”.

Symptoms appear suddenly. Especially with young people who were previously healthy. Nine people have already died of the disease. Officially 48 cases were reported to the authorities. The number of unreported cases is likely to be high, Canadian media reported. As many as 150 patients are said to have been affected.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *