December 17, 2023

German triple wins tobogganing in Canada

Jordan Lambert December 17, 2023 2 min read

Whistler – Julia Taubits wins her second World Cup race with a triple victory over the German lugers in Canada. After a sprint win a week ago at Lake Placid, the 27-year-old edged out teammates Anna Berreiter and Merle Frabel in Saturday’s single seat race. After two runs on the 2010 Olympic track, the overall World Cup winner was 0.11s ahead of 24-year-old world champion Beiter and 0.113s ahead of 20-year-old Frabel. “It was a great race. I’m very happy with it,” Taubits said after his 23rd World Cup win.

At the last World Cup of the year, Germany’s tobogganers excelled in other competitions as well. In the women’s doubles, world champions Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal won on Friday (local time) ahead of Tajana Eidberger and Saskia Schirmer. In the men’s doubles, six-time Olympic champions Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arld edged out Austria’s Thomas Stew and Wolfgang Kindl. Hannes Orlamunder and Paul Kubitz finished third.

At the start of the Canada World Cup, World Cup runner-up Max Langenhan had already won again. Just like a week ago at Lake Placid, the 24-year-old Austrian won the single-seater race over reigning world champion Jonas Muller – this time by 0.255s. “I made some small mistakes. I’m really happy that it’s still good enough,” Langenhan said.

In the end, all four German runners were victorious in the relay. Julia Taubitz, Wendl/Artl, Langenhan and Jessica Degenhardt/Cheyenne Rosenthal won the team race over Austria and the United States.

