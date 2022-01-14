GeForce RTX rumors: 3070 Ti 16GB and new RTX 3060 Ti with old master data

While the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB takes shape again, the rumor mill is also speculating about a new version of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (test) based on the GA103 GPU, which will then be used in the desktop for the first time. The Nvidia Studio driver provides relevant information.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB GDDR6X rumor mill has been haunted for nearly as long as the GeForce RTX. Now a Twitter user has done it again Tweet embed Finding evidence of a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti presentation (test) with dual memory and the same number of shaders.

Asus GB

The EEC database contains several entries on new graphics cards that are being used by Asus And GB Submitted. As with all of these entries, this doesn’t mean that so many forms will appear either, and it wouldn’t be the first time these entries have gone off the air.

However, rumors about the 16GB version of the RTX 3070 still persist. Recently, it was speculated that Nvidia could deploy it as an editorial team on Intel Arc graphics cards, which should come with 16GB. However, their near future has not been under a good star since the start of 2022.

It’s clear that Nvidia is having a hard time mainly with the 16GB version of the RTX 3070: The GeForce RTX 3080 will surpass the 10GB, the new 12GB RTX 3080 and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (12GB) in terms of memory.

New GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Card with GA103

like the site Video Cards In addition, reports suggest that Nvidia should at least play with the idea of ​​releasing the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti based on the GA103-200 graphics chip. This is suggested by the information from the studio 511.x driver, where the corresponding hardware identifiers are listed. The driver also provides the first official confirmation that the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU is based on the GA103(M).

GA103

GA103

GA103 [GeForce RTX 3060 Ti]

GA103M [GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile]

GA104 [GeForce RTX 3070 Ti]

GA104 [GeForce RTX 3070]

GA104 [GeForce RTX 3060]

GA104 [GeForce RTX 3060 Ti]

As a Twitter user mentioned later in an answer to a VideoCardz article, it’s the GA103-200-A1, which has the same specs as the GA104- with 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB GDDR6 with 14Gbps. ought to. Thus, the “new” GeForce RTX 3060 Ti card can implicitly replace the “old” model.

Switching from a GA104 with a maximum of 6,144 shades to a GA103 with at least 7,242 shades for a 4,864 shaders graphics card would be a very unusual step. As a rule, an attempt is made to keep the “chip residue” as small as possible. However, in this case, it may grow significantly.

With the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB, the upcoming top model GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which is expected to be released on January 27, as well as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB and the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, also presented without much fanfare and without a sample Test, game amplifier set becomes more confusing.