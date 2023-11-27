Gavi and Vinícius Júnior’s injuries are exaggerated: UEFA and FIFA schedules take their toll – criticism grows

The stars have to play more and more matches. One result of this was injuries to Gavi and Vinicius Junior during the international break.

Jurgen Klopp is aware that he is said to complain too much – especially when it comes to the game plan. He was supposed to be talking about the important win over Brentford on November 11, but Klopp was forced to point out that Liverpool’s first match after the international break will be a Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Dortmund coach asked: “How can you schedule a match like this on Saturday at 12:30 pm (1:30 pm German time)?” “Honestly, the people who make these decisions have no sense of football. It’s not possible… These two teams have maybe 30 national players. And by the way, they’ll all be back on the same plane, all the South American nationals will be there. “We’ll be back on the same plane. We will transport them from Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia on one plane. It’s really crazy.”

Whether you like Klopp or not, he’s right: football’s decision-makers have no feelings about the sport. For them, it’s not about emotions, it’s about money. The well-being of the players is not relevant at all.

When players tire, the product suffers. But it has long been clear that football associations and television broadcasters care more about the quantity of matches than their quality. More games means more revenue – it’s that simple.