Gaming: Cloud gaming services are growing and expanding

According to Google Trends, interest in cloud gaming continues to grow. by more than 100 percent in the past five years.

Cloud gaming services are especially popular with younger gamers.

The basics in brief Cloud gaming services have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The advantages of independent play are obvious.

But there are also drawbacks to the gaming cloud.

Cloud gaming is a technology that allows gamers to play video games online on different devices. Games run on powerful servers in the cloud and are streamed by the player, similar to Netflix or YouTube. The advantage for gamers is that they don’t have to have a very powerful computer.

Cloud gaming feature

With cloud gaming, gamers can play demanding games with high graphics and intense computing demands on all peripherals. So the player does not have to have good hardware. But the whole thing has a catch: Your internet connection needs to be stable.

Special hardware isn't necessary with cloud gaming.

As long as this is the case, games can be played on tablets, smartphones, smart TVs, or computers with low-performance components.

Five benefits of cloud gaming

It does not require expensive hardware

Cloud gaming allows gamers to play demanding games even with weak hardware. No expensive PC or console is required to enjoy the latest games.

Access to a large game library

Cloud gaming services make a wide variety of games available to players. This allows players to access a wide variety of titles without having to purchase each title individually.

Flexibility and portability

Gaming in the cloud allows players to seamlessly switch between different devices as long as they have an internet connection. With this technology, the game can be played on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs right where the player left off.

With cloud gaming, it is possible to play challenging games on your mobile phone or tablet while on the go.

Portability means that it can be run in different locations without being tied to hardware. Pure gaming, anywhere.

Instant play

With cloud technology, there is no longer any need to download or install games. After you sign up for a cloud gaming service, you can get started right away – without wasting time on downloads or installation processes.

Improvements and updates

Cloud gaming services are constantly updating their games, and that includes regular updates, patches, and improvements. Manual updates are no longer necessary. Developers can also quickly fix bugs or implement innovations in the game.

Well-known cloud gaming services

The most popular cloud gaming services are Google Stadia, PlayStation Now, Microsoft xCloud (part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), and Nvidia GeForce Now. These services have a wide range of games. Results are often saved online.

Most of the current games require huge amounts of memory, which is also thrown away with cloud gaming. Thus, downloading the game or purchasing new devices in a targeted manner is avoided. The games are streamed simply and the player can immerse himself directly in the game.

Gaming takes to a new level with cloud gaming.

But cloud game providers also have an advantage. Through monthly costs, service providers create a recurring revenue stream. In addition, developers of old games can earn money again by republishing them via the streaming service.

According to one Sony report The PS cloud gaming service now has more than 3.2 million users. Nvidia’s Geforce Now service already has over 12 million active users.

cons

Many players still choose the normal gaming system. The reason is video compression. Similar to YouTube and other streaming services, videos are compressed to save bandwidth.

The result is that the gameplay is less straightforward compared to a disc or direct download.

Cloud gaming is the perfect solution for on-the-go gaming on a tablet or mobile phone.