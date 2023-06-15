The update brings a new look and new features

Across the board, Steam has been given a fresh coat of paint with the update to make the interface look more modern and unified. This is based on a new framework from the ground up that applies to both Desktop, Steam Deck, Big Picture and Mobile.

The Steam Overlay, which can be called upon during gameplay, also gets a completely new design. Visually, this is now very reminiscent of the Xbox Game Bar, which can be called up in Windows using Win + G.

The Notification Center directly in the Steam app has also been set so that only unread messages are highlighted. In addition, the code for the macOS and Linux versions has been modified so that it now also provides hardware acceleration. Due to technical standardization, future updates can always be installed directly on all versions of Steam.

The update also brings notes to the Steam Overlay, which can be created and edited while you play. Notes and the new browser can also be pinned so that they are displayed continuously. This should be very useful for DIY guides or cheat sheets.