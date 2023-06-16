Capcom has pushed the game back to 2024 (at least).





After a long period of silence, Capcom has released a sign of life in the form of a short trailer for Pragmata’s adventure. Unfortunately, the video also brings bad news: the game won’t hit stores this year.

Pragmata appears…

…much later…

…than was originally supposed

Capcom had already revealed Pragmata back in June 2020 at the PlayStation Showcase with a somewhat cryptic trailer. The brand new brand wants to lead gamers into a dark vision of the future, which should fully exploit the technical potential of the current generation of gaming consoles and PCs. There were no details about the plot at the time and nothing has changed so far.

A then-planned 2022 release couldn’t be kept, and this year’s release is now off the table: In the latest, very lovingly crafted trailer, the development team apologizes to its fans for having to delay the game to at least 2024. Some (very short) gameplay snippets can also be seen in the video.