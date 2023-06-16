The first players to experience the new PokéStop feature with competitions

In Pokémon GO, a new PokéStop feature is coming soon where you can compare your monsters. Early players can already test it. In MeinMMO we are going to show you what this new function is and what it looks like.

What is the advantage? For weeks, trainers have suspected that there’s a new feature coming in Pokémon GO that will let you hold some kind of competition. After the developers provided selected media representatives with insight into two new functions planned for the Summer Game Fest, the first coaches are now allowed to test out one of these new features.

So, late in the evening of June 15th, 2023, Niantic announced the following via their Twitter account (via twitter.com): Trainers in New Zealand can enjoy the new feature at select PokéStops for a limited time. Register your Pokémon and see how you compare to other trainers’ Pokémon.

Early gamers have now experienced this new feature and are providing their first glimpse of how the new competition feature will look and function.

New Zealand trainers are testing for a competitive edge at PokéStops

What is this feature? With the new feature, Trainers have the chance to compete with their Pokémon at PokéStops. So you can compare your Pokémon there with other trainers in terms of values ​​such as size or weight.

According to the reports of the first coaches, the competition always lasts for a full day, that is, until the next day at 08:00 in the morning. Depending on your rank, you get corresponding points. It is not yet known if you will also receive bonuses for this and what they will be, because the testing phase has just begun.

What do trainers say about the new feature?

Slim design and automatic selection: In New Zealand, the new feature is now live for a short time and can be tried out by local players. However, according to initial reports, a comparison can currently only be made with Pokémon Imantis.

The first deeper look you give Twitter user PokeNanoblock. He is especially pleased that the competitions can be watched from a distance. From there you can see who has already participated and whether it is worth playing and sharing. You can only register your monsters on the site.

In his view, this could also be of particular interest to more rural areas. He also praises the light implementation and automatic selection of the best monster.

Recommended editorial content At this point, you will find external content from Twitter that complements the article. Show Twitter content I consent to external content being displayed to me. Personal data may be transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

However, as PokeNanoblock demonstrates, it’s best not to use a quick trick near such contests. Suitable Pokémon you catch in the immediate vicinity are given a button immediately after catching them that you can use to sign them up for the tournament. After that, it will not be displayed. In addition, to replace the monster, you must also be within range of the respective breakpoint.

Criticisms of display in PokéBag: But PokeNanoblock also has criticisms of the new feature. So you can’t see in a PokéBag which of the monsters is currently in the competition. As a result, it’s also not clear what happens when you send that monster next.

That’s how he explains in his tweet: There is no way to know which Pokémon are in competition by searching in the storage. Sending a Pokemon does not seem to affect the contest that has already been sent [bis jetzt]Some have reported soft blocking when they did this, but I haven’t tried it.

Recommended editorial content At this point, you will find external content from Twitter that complements the article. Show Twitter content I consent to external content being displayed to me. Personal data may be transferred to third party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Here’s how other trainers like the feature: But PokeNanoblock isn’t the only gamer currently testing the new feature and sharing their impressions on social media.

GamingKiwiNZ writes (via twitter.com): Competitions live in New Zealand! Currently, you can only power up Imantis – you have to be within your normal PokéStop turning distance to trigger a Pokemon, and the same goes for Switch. (Although I thought Niantic said you could swap anywhere, I may have misread).

Twitter user Kiwisteve5 thinks it’s still too early for quizzes, but he’s still raving about the new feature (via twitter.com): It’s too early for competitions, but it looks like a nice feature. It seems to be somewhat spread out, so it’s a mixture of busy and rural, and at 8am we await treats. I have to search for XXL Imantis now.

Unfortunately, KomodoLord struggles with the bug and explains (via twitter.com): Great feature…. Shame it’s buggy.

So the first reports from New Zealand coaches are generally positive. It remains to be seen when the new feature will come to us.

How do you like the first glimpses of the new features? Are you already patient to activate it all over the world? Or are contests just not your thing? Let us know here on MeinMMO in the comments.

Another feature is planned for Pokémon GO. We’ll show you what we know about the new “tracks.”