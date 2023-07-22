GameCube emulator and Wii Dolphin will not appear on Steam – ntower

For a long time he was in the room either Dolphin emulator It has been officially released on Steam. Since this is an emulator that can emulate Wii and GameCube games, the release was questionable from the start. Like we did in May mentionedthis is partly due to the use of Wii software keyswhich bypasses copy protection and thus violates the User Agreement for the Wii titles.

In a statement on the official Dolphin site The team now states that plans to release Dolphin on the PC platform Steam Finally history We are. However, Nintendo did not file a cease and desist order with Dolphin directly, and instead Valve’s legal department contacted the company for more information. An attorney representing Nintendo of America shortly thereafter asked Valve to stop publication, citing US copyright law DMCA. The LED gave the green light to release, If Team Dolphin reaches an agreement with Nintendowhich the team said it believed was “impossible”.

The team would also like to state that the use of the Wii software keys did not raise any legal concerns. Instead, “Dolphin was not developed primarily for the purpose of circumventing protection”, and thus has no legal consequences:

Dolphin was designed to emulate the GameCube and Wii hardware as software and allow the user to interact with this emulated environment. Only a very small part of our code actually handles overriding. Also, GameCube games are not actually coded at all, and Dolphin can also play homebrew and is used for game development.

Legally, Dolphin is pretty much insured, and Approval required by Valve With Nintendo puts an end to the project:

After all, Valve is the operator of the store and can set any requirement for the program to appear on Steam. Given Nintendo’s longstanding stance on emulation, we don’t think Valve’s requirement that we have Nintendo’s approval for a Steam version is unreasonable. Unfortunately, that’s it. But there are still some more serious things to discuss, much bigger than the Dolphin Steam release.

