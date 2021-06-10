G7 summit in Cornwall – US President Biden visits Europe – News

US President Joe Biden arrived in Great Britain on Wednesday, two days before the start of the G7 summit in Cornwall.

His plane landed in the evening at Mildenhall Air Force Base in eastern England, which is used by the US Army.

The US President is accompanied by First Lady Jill. This is Biden’s first foreign trip since taking office in January.

US President Joe Biden called for the start of his trip to Europe to defend democracy and emphasized US leadership. “I think we are at a turning point in world history,” Biden said Wednesday in front of US soldiers at Mildenhall Air Force Base.

You know better than anyone that democracy does not come by chance. We have to defend it. We have to strengthen it.” The US President added: “We must discredit those who think that the era of democracy is over.”

dense program

A bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled in Cornwall on Thursday. The heads of state and government of the G7 major western industrialized nations gather from Friday through Sunday at the seaside resort of Karbis Bay.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Biden also wants to sit down with Chancellor Angela Merkel. At the end of their visit to Great Britain, Queen Elizabeth II will receive the US president and first lady on Sunday at Windsor Castle near London.

Putin on the agenda next week الأسبوع

And on Monday, Biden will take part in the NATO summit in Brussels, where the following day a high-level meeting will be held with EU representatives on the program. A highly anticipated summit meeting between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Geneva on Wednesday next week. Then the President of the United States returns to Washington.

Biden before the summit with Putin: Do not seek conflict with Russia Open the chestClose the box A week before his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden expressed his desire for a predictable relationship with Moscow. “We are not looking for a conflict with Russia. “We want a stable and predictable relationship,” Biden said shortly after arriving at Mildenhall Air Force Base in eastern England on Wednesday evening. Biden warned Moscow that the United States would respond if the Russian government committed “harmful acts” such as violating the sovereignty of other countries. He is meeting with Putin “to tell him what I want to say to him” – and only after meeting “our closest democratic partners”.

Federal President Guy Parmelin and Secretary of State Ignacio Cassis will meet with US President Joe Biden in Geneva on Tuesday, June 15, as confirmed by the State Department (EDA). “Preparations for the place, time, agenda and topics of discussion are underway,” said Elisa Raji, a spokeswoman for the Emirates Diplomatic Academy. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is under discussion and clarifications are underway.