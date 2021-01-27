Fujifilm X-E4 – The smallest and lightest system camera in the X series

With the new X-E4 also, Fujifilm is fully committed to miniaturization, offering the smallest and lightest system camera in the X Series. Like the other X models, it is equipped with a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and provides fast auto-tuning as well as the versatile color technology of the X cameras Professionalism. Another key feature of the X-E4 is the large dynamic range.

Eye and face recognition was also developed in Fujifilm X-E4. It also has a touch screen that can be rotated 180 degrees and an easy-to-understand operating concept that makes photography and photography more fun. In addition to its photo functions, the X-E4 is also specified for 4K HD videos or slow-motion media sequences.

Main features of Fujifilm X-E4: 26.1 Megapixel X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

• 4 x processor

4K / 30p video function

• Fast auto focus with face / eye detection

• 7.6 cm (3 “) touch screen with 180-degree selfie function

• 364 grams light

• 18 Filmsimulations-Modi

The most compact and lightest camera system in the X series Weighing just 364 grams and compact dimensions of 121.3 x 72.9 x 32.7 mm (width x height x depth), the X-E4 is currently the most compact model in the X series. The camera’s design is inspired by classic cameras. For an elegant look, the front and back are kept minimal, while the top is adorned with a magnesium board crafted with the highest precision. The touch screen and the slim design of the case matches the perfect look of the camera.

Ease of handling The touch screen can be rotated 180 degrees up for taking selfies or used for photography and shooting from unusual camera positions. A large adjustment wheel on top of the camera can be used to select a specific shutter speed or to activate the automatic program (P). In order to improve camera handling and grip, various functions can also be accessed directly via the front dials.

Lots of professional cameras are inherited Fujifilm X-E4 has almost 26.1MP “X-Trans CMOS 4” sensor surface with AF pixels. In conjunction with the powerful quad-core processor “X-Processor 4”, lightning-fast autofocus became possible, which can focus on the subject for up to 0.02 seconds. An advanced AF algorithm ensures accurate focus tracking when tracking dynamic subjects. The camera also houses the latest in eye and face recognition technology so that it can reliably follow the object even in almost complete darkness down to -7.0 EV.

Also well equipped for transferring photos The X-E4 can record 8-bit 4: 2: 0 4K / 30p videos to the inserted memory card or output them with 10-bit 4: 2: 2 via an HDMI connection. High image quality is achieved through sampling, which uses a resolution of 6K. In High Speed ​​Mode, you can achieve impressive slow motion with Full HD and 240fps at 10x low speed.

Fujifilm Legendary Colors Fujifilm X-E4 has 18 film simulations based on classic photo styles from the time of analog photography. You can choose from, for example, “Velvia” for high brilliance and strong colors and “Eterna Bleach Bypass” for strong contrasts and subdued saturation.

Optional accessories:

Leather case BLC-XE4 This genuine leather case is specially designed for X-E4. It emphasizes the sleek and compact design of the camera and protects the lower part of the case from shocks. The memory card and battery can be changed without removing the case.

Handling MHG-XE4 The sturdy metal grip improves the X-E4’s handling of larger lenses. The memory card and battery can be changed without removing the handle. The base plate also has a profile that is compatible with Arca-Swiss compliant quick-release couplings.

Thumb rest TR-XE4 The metallic thumb rest attaches to the X-E4’s extra shoe and increases the camera’s ease of use. Thumb is securely attached to the rubber surface, and improved handling facilitates the operation of adjustment wheels and buttons.

Fujifilm X-E4 will be available in black and silver from the end of February 2021 at 899.00 Swiss Francs (RRP) with a “Swiss Warranty”.

More information It can be found at www.fuji.ch