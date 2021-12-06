Aspen –

Giant mountains, lots of dry powder snow and often almost deserted slopes: this combination makes Canada and the USA a dream destination for many winter sports enthusiasts.

The winter wonderland between the Pacific coast and the Rocky Mountains still promises guaranteed snow despite climate change. Sometimes it snows at ski resorts twice as much as it does in alpine snow resorts. More than ten meters per season is not uncommon.









From Aspen to Whistler: The 5 Best Ski Areas in North America Vail Ski Resort is located west of Denver in the US state of Colorado. Photo: Vail Resorts / dpa-tmn / Handout The Banff Lake Louise ski area in Canada offers amazing trails. Photo: Reuben Krabbe / Skibig3 / Banff & Lake Louise Tourism / dpa-tmn / Handout Also an off-piste scene: Aspen is the ultimate luxury ski resort in the USA. Photo: Sam Ferguson / Aspen Snowmass / dpa-tmn / Handout In the Olympic Park City ski area, skiers love to go on the slopes in a cowboy look. Photo: Bernard Krieger / dpa-tmn / Archive Photo Snowboarders in Vail: North American ski resorts are a winter sports enthusiast’s little dream. Photo: Daniel Milchev / Vail Resorts / dpa-tmn / Handout About 33 square kilometers of driving area: The largest ski area in North America is Whistler-Blackcomb. Photo: Bernard Krieger / dpa-tmn / Archive Photo Western flair and plenty of slopes: Park City is the largest ski area in the United States. Photo: Bernard Krieger / dpa-tmn / Archive Photo Banff Sunshine Village Resort is nestled in the midst of the lush, wild and romantic mountain landscape. Photo: Banff Sunshine Village / Banff and Lake Louise Tourism / dpa-tmn / Handout See also Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date is confirmed, but don't bother to set the live event ‘Champagne powder’: In Aspen, winter sports enthusiasts will find premium snow powder. Photo: Jeremy Swanson/Aspen Snowmass/dpa-tmn/Handout Party Atmosphere in Whistler: North Vancouver’s ski area also has something to offer off the piste. Photo: Bernard Krieger / dpa-tmn / Archive Photo

In addition, the ski areas of North America are true adventure playgrounds. In addition to the free-style giant glacier parks, they offer a greater variety of alpine ski areas. You are not allowed to leave the slopes there; In North America, the entire area within the ski area is open to traffic and is monitored by avalanches.

The borders of Canada and the United States have been open to vaccinators again since November. This paves the way for the top 5 ski areas:

Aspen: The Hollywood-style Noble Ski Resort

Perhaps the most famous ski area in North America. Around Christmas, the former mining town of Colorado has been transformed into a whitewashed theater for Hollywood stars.

St. Moritz Amerikas “Not only is the most charming ski resort on the other side of the pond, but also one of the best: Aspen offers four ski mountains at snow-guaranteed altitudes between 2,422 and 3,780 metres.

The gondola to Aspen Mountain starts here. The largest ski area, Snowmass, can be reached in 20 minutes by ski bus. In between is the Buttermilk family ski area, where the best acrobatics in the world compete in X-Games and Highlands.

Banff Lake Louise: National Park Ski Adventure

In a true picture book scene – surrounded by steep mountain peaks, frozen lakes and seemingly endless forests. The city in the Rocky Mountains is one of the most popular ski destinations in North America, even though it doesn’t have a ski area per se.

There are three on the doorstep: Mount Norquay ten minutes away, Banff Sunshine 20 and Lake Louise a 45-minute drive. Vacationers mostly overlook little Norquay Mountain and drive straight to Sunshine. With peaks reaching 2,730 metres, Canada’s highest ski area runs without artificial snow until May, despite its long season. Pure nature logo.

Lake Louise also has a lot of nature and skiing fun. Every year at the end of November, the fastest men and women in the Alpine Ski World Cup race down the mountain.

Freeriders plunge into luxurious off-piste trails on the back of the 2,672-meter Whitehorn Mountain.

Park City: Olympic Ski Area with Western Flair

It’s a newcomer among US ski resorts, since the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City, just 45 minutes away. At that time, all ski races as well as bobsleigh competitions and the Nordic disciplines were held on and around the site at 2,103 meters above sea level. After closing the last silver mines, it almost turned into a ghost town. Ski tourism kept Park City alive and eventually made it rich.

The Olympic boom was intensified by the merger of Park City with the neighboring Canyons ski area a few years ago. It is now the largest ski area in the United States: more than 330 slopes, and an area of ​​about 30 square kilometers.

On site, they pride themselves more on the quality of the snow than the sheer size. Utah boasts the “Greatest Snow on Earth,” the greatest snow on Earth.

Phil: The heart of a skate giant

On Interstate 70 about two hours west of Denver. But the setting in the Rockies is still ideal for skiers and snowboarders: a huge elephant known for its diversity of slopes, service up the mountain and its exceptionally beautiful huts.

The three adjacent ski areas are Beaver Creek, Keystone, and Breckenridge. All four can be used with one ski pass. Phil alone would offer enough variety for more than one ski vacation in Colorado.

Whistler-Blackcomb: A true giant

The largest ski area in North America is gigantic in every respect. There’s nowhere more than the slopes, more cross-country runs, more snowshoes and cats, more activities besides skiing – and more options for hotels, restaurants and bars.

About an hour and a half drive north of Vancouver in the mountains of the Canadian coast. The resort became known worldwide as the Center of the Alps and the North at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Whistler Village is located at the foot of the Whistler Mountain and Blackcomb Ski Mountains.

With an area of ​​about 33 square kilometers, Whistler-Blackcomb offers more flexibility than any other ski area on the continent. Another trump card is often more than ten meters of snow per season.

Info box: Ski resorts in North America

Entry and formalities: borders for vacationers from Europe to Canada and the United States have been open again since November. Travelers must have been fully vaccinated or recovered and also have a negative PCR test which must not exceed 72 hours. German citizens also need a valid passport and an Electronic Travel Authorization (Esta for the USA, ETA for Canada), which must be applied for in advance.

Information: www.travelalberta.com, www.hellobc.de, www.coloradoski.com, www.visitutah.com

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211203-99-241356/3 (dpa/tmn)