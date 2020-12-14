Como and De Blasio warn New York City to prepare for ‘full lockdown’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Monday that the city may soon face a “complete lockdown” and that the city needs to “prepare” for such an event – as COVID-19 benchmarks remain high at the Big Apple.

At a press conference with reporters, he referred to statements made by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had warned of a possible new lockdown.

“The governor said in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend that we must prepare for the possibility of a complete lockdown,” de Blasio said. “I agree with that, we need to realize that may be coming and we have to prepare for that now because we cannot allow this virus to continue to grow especially while we finally get the vaccine and we can go back to the corner.

On Sunday, the mayor’s office announced 206 hospitalizations were made, above the city’s threshold of 200, while there were 2,209 new cases and the average positive rate for seven days was 5.53%.

On Friday, Cuomo noticed the latest growth in metrics and reported times: “If you stabilize at this rate of growth, you could consider closing New York City within a month.”

De Blasio spoke as a new indoor dining lockdown in the city, announced by Como last week and with the support of the mayor, comes into effect. Restaurants were allowed to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity on September 30 after months of closure, but that ended on Monday with no indication that they will open their doors anytime soon.

De Blasio also spoke when the vaccine started in New York City, which he described as a “shot of hope.” Sandra Lindsey, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was the first to get the vaccine.

The vaccines will go to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities before the country enters the next distribution stages.

“We are not done with the Coronavirus yet. So let’s celebrate today. Let’s be optimistic. It’s a shot of hope. Let’s be clear. It’s not just a snapshot in the medical sense. It’s a moment of hope,” he said. But we have to keep fighting this virus in the meantime. So we remain vigil. We will have a difficult December, a difficult January. ”

