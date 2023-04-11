France: Louis Sal Croissant Test – 20 minutes

Paris Louis, 25, calmly savors a croissant – tear gas is thrown behind him More than 1.5 million people have watched Luis Sal’s extraordinary test of the croissant in Paris so far. He achieved ratings amidst raging protests. published Apr 11, 2023 at 8:32 pm

Louis Salle was looking for the five best croissants in Paris. He is testing the pastry amid protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform proposal. Youtube

Through a video clip under “real and transparent” conditions, Louis Salle shows off what he believes are the five best croissants in Paris.

He filmed the “Best Croissant in Paris” video, amid a protest against France’s planned pension reform.

His video has been well received – it has got more than 1.5 million viewers to date.

Within a day, more than 600,000 people watched Louis Salle’s 25-year-old test a croissant (called a croissant in France) on YouTube. The Italian shot the video in Paris. There are currently vs Pension reform by President Emmanuel Macron protest. The retirement age in France is 64 years instead of the current 62 years.

Louis begins his video with the sentence: “My name is Louis and I’m in Paris today Top five croissants Let’s try and we’ll see which is better. ” The 25-year-old says this sentence in a crowd protesting pension reform. He is immediately pushed by a police officer. In the background, La Rotonde, Emmanuel Macron’s favorite restaurant, is on fire.

“They would have been better without the tear gas.”

Young men in black hoods can also be seen around Louis. Some of them pick up street furniture and later throw it at the officers.

Nevertheless, Louis quietly continued his career. “The croissant tastes better without the tear gas,” he told Le Parisien. The idea for his video was to be as real and transparent as possible for the audience to “taste the real experience of a croissant,” the Daily Mail reported.

Explosions are heard around him as he asks various demonstrators for help pronouncing some French words. Undeterred, he complimented the “perfect shape” of some of the croissants. The tester says the bakery gets compliments from him that he knows “what he’s doing.”

“The area is not the best”

The Italian criticizes bakeries from the less healthy areas of Paris. High-speed trains leave the station for London at the Gare du Nord. The area isn’t the best, I mean there’s a subway, there’s a pub next door, there’s a Popeye’s Chicken, and there’s a train station. Normally in Europe where there is a train station and McDonald’s there are no good people.” It is hard to find good quality in such a touristy area.

However, Louis found one of the higher-ranking bakeries there. Cardboard Bakery, a bakery just outside Gare du Nord, comes in at number two in his top 5 bakeries. Lewis’ video has now reached over 1.6 million views.

