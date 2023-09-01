A lifeguard in Ossie was ejected after being pushed from a 10-metre tower

In mid-August, a young man was pushed from a ten-metre-high tower in the Austrian city of Steyr. The man held onto the railing and wondered if he really wanted to jump.

But then the rescuer stuck his foot into his back and pushed him off the tower!

According to a Facebook post from the city of Steyr, the man was then sent on vacation. However, it is now clear: he has been fired.

The city writes on Facebook that the business relationship with the lifeguard has been terminated. This happened by mutual agreement during a conversation on August 30.

“The rescuer is still on vacation and will no longer work for us,” explains Stadtbetriebe Managing Director Peter Hochgatterer. “All participants, including the rescuer, were clear from the beginning that this behavior was unacceptable. Witness and video testimonies only confirmed this. In this regard, a mutual termination of the working relationship is a logical consequence.

The man who was pushed from the ten-metre-high tower has yet to contact Stadtbetriebe Steyr GmbH following the incident. As reported by Austrian media, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation against the rescuer on suspicion of coercion.