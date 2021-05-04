France Press agency 1/13 Landing: Astronaut Shannon Walker exits the capsule.

France Press agency 2/13 Returning to Earth after six months in space: Mike Hopkins is happy with the successful mission.

France Press agency 3/13 Astronaut Victor Glover can finally return home to his loved ones and friends.



















France Press agency 13/13 The capsule was brought on board, at which point the space could go down.

This was the first regular use of a Crew Dragon capsule from the private space company SpaceX by Tesla founder Elon Musk (49). American astronauts, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and their Japanese colleague Soishi Noguchi landed safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of the US state of Florida on Sunday morning. This was announced by the US space agency NASA.

Space travelers had previously been stationed on the International Space Station (ISS) for six months. The capsule was now disassembled from the International Space Station during the night after the return flight to Earth was delayed by one day due to bad weather. The ship, called “Crew-1”, docked at the International Space Station in November.

It got tight on the International Space Station

Things have been tight lately on the space station: In addition to Crew-1, astronauts Oleg Nowizki, Pyotr Dubrow and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei have been on board since early April. Last weekend, four Crew-2 astronauts joined the team – US astronauts Shane Kembrah and Megan MacArthur as well as their Japanese teammates Akihiko Hoshid and Frenchman Thomas Pesquet.