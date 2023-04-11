Anger after China’s statements: “All good souls abandoned her” – France rejects Macron’s criticism

– “Abandoned by all good souls” – France rejects Macron’s criticism German politicians in particular are annoyed with the French president. But there is also criticism from the United States. Now Paris is responding.

Apparently he no longer wants to be “dependent on the United States”: Emmanuel Macron (right) with Chinese President Xi Jinping Photo: Keystone

French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for a more independent role for Europe vis-à-vis the United States and China has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from German politicians. “It seems that all the good spirits have left Macron,” said foreign CDU politician Norbert Röttgen of Bild newspaper. While it is America, and not France or Germany, that provides great support to Ukraine and thus defends Europe, Macron calls for the removal of America. And while China is currently practicing the attack on Taiwan, Macron is calling for rapprochement with China.

The French President had said in an interview published by a French newspaper today, Sunday “Les Echos” He demanded that Europe not be a “vassal” of the Taiwan issue. The head of state said: “The worst thing is to think that we Europeans should be followers and adapt to the American rhythm and the Chinese overreaction.”

“A huge mistake”

“Our priority cannot be to adapt to the agenda of others in all regions of the world,” Macron said. Macron, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last week, said Europe risked “becoming vassals, when we could be the third pole if we had a few years to build it up”. The interview took place on Friday during his visit to China. (See analysis: Macron has created a total disaster)

“It is a huge mistake for the West to be divided when dealing with Beijing,” SPD politician Metin Hakverdi told Tagesspiegel. On the other hand, the leader of the left-wing parliamentary bloc, Dietmar Bartsch, described Macron’s desire for strategic independence for Europe in the “Tagesspiegel” as a goal worth striving for, provided that it is linked to the goal of becoming a force for peace in the world.

“If President Biden is paying attention, he should call Mr. Macron and ask him if he would be interested in offering Donald Trump election assistance.” An editorial in The Wall Street Journal

Criticism also came from the United States: US Senator Marco Rubio posted a video on Twitter in which he said: If Europe does not side with China or the United States on the Taiwan issue, then the United States should take the side of Ukraine and perhaps not put the conflict. on one side.

The Wall Street Journal wrote in editorialThat the French president’s “unhelpful comments” undermine US and Japanese deterrence against China in the Western Pacific. In addition, the statements will encourage US politicians who want to reduce US involvement in Ukraine. “If President Biden is paying attention, he should call Mr. Macron and ask him if he would be interested in offering Donald Trump election assistance,” the newspaper wrote. W: It is understandable whether Macron wants to become more independent from the United States. But then he would also have to be ready to talk about money accordingly and initiate political change.

Mujtaba Rahman, head of the European political consulting firm Eurasia Group, criticized him “guardians”The timing of Macron’s remarks during Chinese military exercises off Taiwan. It has been interpreted as appeasing Beijing and a green light to Chinese aggression. Perhaps Macron was trying to improve France’s poll numbers by rhetorically emulating Charles de Gaulle.

Paris is trying to appease

A spokeswoman for the Elysee Palace, on Tuesday, rejected the harsh criticism of the French president’s remarks on Taiwan and the United States. Macron has repeatedly said that France is not equidistant from the United States and China.

“The United States is our allies, and we share common values.” On the other hand, the spokeswoman said, China is a partner, competitor and systemic competitor with which it is possible to set a common agenda to reduce tensions and address global issues. France also supports the status quo on the Taiwan issue. Macron said clearly to Chinese Head of State and Party Leader Xi Jinping that the Taiwan issue should be clarified through dialogue.

The European Union and China: Macron’s Comprehensive Strike

AFP/SDA/nlu

Found an error? Report now.