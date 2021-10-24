Obama sees the United States and the world at a turning point during his campaign

1/5 Former US President Barack Obama speaks during his electoral appearance ahead of the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Former US President Barack Obama is back in the political arena – and he doesn’t skimp on hard blows on Republicans. On the other hand, there is a current with “a politics of meanness, division and conflict,” the Democrat said Saturday in Richmond during a campaign rally ahead of the US state Virginia governor’s election. “But the good news is that there is another way we can collaborate and solve big problems.” This is a decision that “I believe will define not only the next few years but also the next decades of human history.”

It’s about determining what kind of democracy the next generation will inherit, Obama said. He warned against “returning to the chaos that caused a lot of damage.” The former president is likely to allude to the term of his successor, Donald Trump (75), who ruled the White House from 2017 to January of this year. In Virginia, Obama’s fellow party member Terry McAuliffe, 64, and Trump-backed Republican Glenn Yongkin, 54, are running for governor. The elections are held on the 2nd of November. An early mood test for a good nationwide congressional election in a year’s time.

First test of mood before the 2022 midterm elections

Obama interfered in the Virginia governor’s election campaign by launching attacks on the Republican candidate. Obama said Yongkin wants to cut educational positions and restrict access to abortions. It also accused him of supporting allegations of election fraud by former President Donald Trump.

“He said he wanted to investigate the voting machines that were used in the last presidential election,” Obama said of the Republican candidate. Honestly? Does he endorse the lies and conspiracy theories we’ve been seeing all along? And should we believe he’s committed to our democracy? McAuliffe, in his speech, called his opponent “Trump’s lap dog.”