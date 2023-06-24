Formula 1: The genius of Formula 1’s superpower

The genius of the superpower in Formula One

Frederick Hackbarth

Red Bull celebrates its 100th win in Canada, star finisher Adrian Newey has twice as many: the crazy story behind the anniversary.

Only she writes stories like that Formula 1: 32 years ago, a young engineer in the pits at the 1991 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal was deeply upset with Williams star Nigel Mansell.

The Brit is leading so far in the race that he even starts to celebrate on the last lap. Mansell stalls the engine and ends up stuck with a few hundred meters before the finish, victory he thought was safe gone!

For Williams designer Adrian Newey it would have been a first in Formula 1: “But Nigel preferred to wave to the crowd and forgot to shift down”, Newey could now laugh heartily at the scene. “It was really bitter at the time because after my many attempts with Leightonhouse and Williams, I was already sure it would work out in the end. But then it went so well that only a quarter of a mile from the finish I was completely flat.”

Newey Jubilee wins the Canadian Grand Prix

After just over three decades, the circuit closed at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday: Newey stands by Max Verstappen wins on the winner’s podium at that very spot. While Red Bull celebrates the 100th win in the team’s historyHer “all-around artist”, as motorsports advisor Helmut Marko Newey calls her on Sunday, already has twice that number on his account: for the 64-year-old artist, success in Canada is already the 200th! See also Volunteers in a mixed monastery area

“It’s been a great ride,” Newey then humbly looks back on his huge career: “Since I was a kid, it’s been my dream to be a motorsports engineer. So when I got my first job and my first salary, that was the really big moment. It’s all after That was actually just a bonus,” the shy Briton smiled with satisfaction.

Adrian Newey celebrates one of his many successes with Red Bull drivers

But which of his 200 stunning victories was his best? “Of course they are all special. But the really special ones are the first win in Mexico 1991 (Just two weeks after Mansell’s misstep in Canada; male. editor(And then of course the one where the World Cup was at stake until the last second: Abu Dhabi twice, with Sebastian versus Fernando)2010) and of course Max vs. Louis (2021). “

Realistically, of course, the countdown has begun.

As a designer, Newey simultaneously amassed twelve driver titles and eleven world team championships, and the aeronautical engineer was long regarded as the best Formula One designer ever. But where should his journey take him given these record numbers and the current dominance of his latest draft pick – The RB19 has won all eight races of the season so far! – Are you still going?

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do what I’ve always wanted to do, I enjoy the job and I love it. But of course my career can’t last forever,” Newey reflects.