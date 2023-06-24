Lionel Messi talks about his relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain fans: “There was a break”

The relationship between Lionel Messi and the PSG fans was rocky towards the end of his time in Paris.Photo: Cornerstone

Two years later, Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain and moved to the United States. He was never well liked by parts of the PSG fans. Now comment on the behavior of the followers.

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain – they never really seemed to fit. The Argentine star moved from his heart club Barcelona FC to the French capital in 2021, but it was never love between the two sides, despite 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 competitive matches. The club and especially the eagerly awaited trio of Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar did not justify the high expectations: in France it was enough for the championship twice, nor in the French Cup or – most importantly – in the Champions League the team does a great job of celebrating achievements.

The result: in his final match for PSG on June 3 against Clermont Foot (2:3), his fans whistled “La Pulga” (“The Flea”). The 35-year-old will not appear again for the Parisians, and a few days later he announced the sensational move to Inter Miami in the United States.

“It will remain a story”

Now Messi has commented on his time in Paris and in particular on his relationship with the club’s fans – in plain words. “There was a falling out with a large group of Parisian fans. Of course, this was not my intention,” RMC Sport quoted an interview with Messi on BN Sports.

Messi said: “It was great at the beginning, I had a lot of support, but after a while people started treating me differently, some let me down. Something like that has happened before with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. It’s just her way of dealing with things. Like this “.

Instead, he wanted to “remember all the people who supported me as in the beginning”. And the world champion, who won the long-awaited title with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, confirmed: “It will remain a story.” (nih/t online)