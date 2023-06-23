World football news – Neves at the peak of his presidency after Saudi Arabia – from Guerrero to Bayern – Sport

picture

desert instead of wolves

Ruben Nevis.

Image Imago / focus

On the ejection seat “OM”

Olympique de Marseille signed Spanish coach Marcelino. So far, the 57-year-old has only coached clubs in his home country, most recently Bilbao until the summer of 2022.

Imago / Ricardo Larina Amador

New coach from Celta Vigo

Rafael Benitez (63) has signed a three-year contract with Galicion. Imago/Propaganda Photo

Profession calm down?

Justin Kluivert leaves Roma to Bournemouth, England, for 11 million euros. Table 15. Last season in the Premier League, the 24-year-old Dutchman was awarded a “long-term contract”. Kluivert has recently been loaned out to Leipzig, Nice and Valencia respectively. Imago / Zuma Wire

Back to Europe

Strengthening 29-year-old Swiss defender Martin Anka (formerly St. Gallen, Sion, and most recently Al-Adalah/Saudi Arabia) Wien Wiesbaden, who has been promoted to Bundesliga Two.

Imago/ANP/Archive

Stay in the Bundesliga

The 23-year-old Austrian Christoph Baumgartner moves from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig for at least 24 million euros.

Imago / Sven Simon

Move away from the window

Faruk Hadzibegić has to leave as coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina after only 4 matches. Among other things, he recently lost his selection to Luxembourg.

Imago / Zuma Wire



Wolverhampton concedes: Neves to Hilal

26-year-old Ruben Neves is moving from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for what is believed to be a club record €55m. After Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante (both from Al Ittihad), the 41-time Portugal international is the third big name to be drawn into the oil nation this summer.

Guerreiro to Bayern

Bayern Munich have signed Rafael Guerrero from Dortmund. The 29-year-old Portuguese joins the club on a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract. Coach Thomas Tuchel knows Guerreiro since he was a BVB coach.

Club World Cup with 32 teams in the USA

The first Club World Cup with the participation of 32 teams will be held in the United States in the summer of 2025. Until now, the tournament with 7 clubs, including the winners of the European first division, has always been held in winter.

