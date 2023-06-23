World football news – Neves at the peak of his presidency after Saudi Arabia – from Guerrero to Bayern – Sport

sport

June 24, 2023
Eileen Curry
26-year-old Ruben Neves is moving from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for what is believed to be a club record €55m. After Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante (both from Al Ittihad), the 41-time Portugal international is the third big name to be drawn into the oil nation this summer.

Guerreiro to Bayern

Bayern Munich have signed Rafael Guerrero from Dortmund. The 29-year-old Portuguese joins the club on a free transfer and has signed a three-year contract. Coach Thomas Tuchel knows Guerreiro since he was a BVB coach.

Club World Cup with 32 teams in the USA

The first Club World Cup with the participation of 32 teams will be held in the United States in the summer of 2025. Until now, the tournament with 7 clubs, including the winners of the European first division, has always been held in winter.

You can find more transfer reports in the photo gallery above.


SRF Radio 1, June 23, 2023, 10:00 p.m. bulletin;


