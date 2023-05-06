Flower decorations in honor of a green king – Südtirol News

“Let the flowers speak” – the ladies around the British King Charles III seem to follow this motto. to choose her clothes for his coronation. Queen Camilla wore an ivory dress by British designer Bruce Oldfield, which was embroidered with “garlands of wildflowers stripped from fields and hedgerows,” to a ceremony on Saturday, according to the palace. This included simple flowers such as daisies and forget-me-nots.

Oldfield used to design dozens of outfits for Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana. Some robes have achieved cult status. The Brit is now one of Camilla’s favorite designers, and also designed the elegant black evening dress she wore during her official visit to Germany in March.

And Catherine, the wife of Charles’s eldest son, Crown Prince William, appeared at the ceremony, wearing a headdress in the form of a wreath. The dazzling piece was created by designer Jess Colette and Alexander McQueen.

The flower theme was also picked up in Kate’s dress, an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen gown. Embroidered with motifs in the form of roses, thistles, daffodils and clovers, the four flowers represent the four countries of the United Kingdom. Catherine wore diamond and pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana, her husband’s late mother.

The flower motif is also found on Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte. The eight-year-old, like her mother, wore a wreath-shaped headdress, also designed by Alexander McQueen, with a white knee-length dress.

The floral theme suited Charles III, who had long been a conservationist. To celebrate his coronation, 200,000 packets of wildflower seeds were sent to primary schools across the UK. In this way, children should ensure more green spaces and cultivate a love of nature.