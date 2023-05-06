Mülheim City Center Festival presents cool police cars

Mülheim.

When downtown celebrates May 13th, there are so many exciting things for kids and adults to discover. This is what the “Mülheim Mitendren” offers.

The city festival “Mülheim Mittendrin” returns to the city center with live music, walks and lots of hands-on activities. Many relief organizations in Mülheim also joined the action on Saturday 13th May, whether it be in the fight against disasters or medical services. This is also something special: you can see historic police cars from the United States as well as emergency vehicles up close.

Many hands are involved in a varied mix of entertainment and information: clown Daniel makes colorful balloon animals, and a soap bubble artist sets airy accents. Picco Bello – the funny fire brigade – is constantly used as a walking act. Those who enjoy exercise can try out the climbing tower and soccer field.

There is music in the center of Mülheim

Mülheim waste disposal company has many children's campaigns up its sleeve, such as a recycling rally and a creative workshop on the topic of recycling. The hustle and bustle is accompanied by a street music festival with solo musicians and small bands at various venues in the city centre. The walking band "Walking Hats" and the Dutch brass band "Bluswerk" also tour the streets.













It’s not just about appearance, but also about participating in the city festival “Mülheim Mitendren” on May 13th. Photo: Martin Möller/Funke Photo Services

In addition to entertainment, the focus is on information: the downtown team presents information on Urban Development Finance Day. The various relief organizations – the Blue Lights – offer insight into their day-to-day work. Not only the emergency vehicles of the organizations, but also the historical police cars from the USA must have a high visual factor.

For fans: Meetings with Johnny Logan will happen by lottery

No less attractive to many visitors to the city center: many of the shops in the city center are open until 6 pm, inviting you to stroll, browse and stroll.

It may also be useful to drop by the Tourist Information: Everyone who purchases tickets for Mülheim Summer Open Air with Johnny Logan, Maggie Riley and The Lords at the Lords at the Tourist Information on May 13 has a unique opportunity to “meet and greet”. Johnny Logan! Four winners meet the three-time ESC winner in the backstage area before his big performance on the Müga stage.

Mülheim Mittendren starts from 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm. All information about the city festival on: www.muelheim-tourismus.de/erlebnisse-events/events/muelheim-mittendrin

