Five ‘free’ games must be included in January 2022

For subscribers to Amazon’s Prime service, there should be a good number of games on January 3rd, which are free as part of the subscription. With the Two Point Hospital simulator and the WRC7 rally racing game, two relatively top-tier titles will also be included.
Currently only available for a short time on January 3 Previous Momentum of current games and “free” game content By Amazon Prime Gaming For download, including survival strategy game Frostpunk and Telltale Games’ Monkey Island game. During the day, the display will then change according to the time limit and it will be loud a leak In addition to the usual in-game goodies for different games available for different time periods, the preisjaeger.at website will also have five new full editions available as a bonus as part of a Prime subscription at no additional cost.
So this must be done by hospital simulator Two Point Hospital Rally racing game WRC 7 It also includes two relatively high-profile titles. There are also three other indie games, the strategy RPG adventure game abandon ship For the hobbyist pirate, a sci-fi adventure other biology in Other Waters and the adventure and exploration game Paper Beast: Folded Edition, it’s all about digital lifeforms.
To access “free” games, you need an active membership in Amazon PrimeA monthly subscription costs 7.99€, while new customers get the first month for free and can be canceled at any time without any costs. All current and embedded games and gaming content can be found on Amazon Prime Gaming in return Amazon.de overview page It can be saved with an active login with a simple click.
[PLUS] Comparing Game Subscriptions: Xbox Game Pass vs. Playstation Now vs. EA Play and Uplay Plus
Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”