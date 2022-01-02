Dinner for two | Broadcast times and streams | Jan/Feb 2022

These: 3sat

This is how you see 3sat on TV and broadcast – all broadcast dates Jan 02 2022 at 10:00 PM Jan 02 2022 at 10:00 PM In the comedy show “Dinner for Two”, nightclub performers provide hilarious entertainment. Here you can find all broadcast dates and broadcast information.

the 3satShow “Dinner for Two” shows. In each episode, two cabaret performers are seated at a table served by butler Christophe Valbel. During the 3-course menu, the two guests are offered plenty of entertainment.

You can find all broadcast dates in the overview below. In addition, you can watch the show for free at any time via the Media Library from the station.

Dinner for two

In short, the most important information on channels, broadcast times, broadcast times and availability of streams for dinner for two.

Dinner for two is running out 3sat

Can dinner for two people like a stream . is received

New episodes will air in January and February

Repetition is also displayed

Single episodes available in the media library

Broadcast dates and broadcast dates for new episodes

Here, we show you the broadcast dates of the new episodes of “Dinner for Two”, which will be broadcast in January and February. Repeat “Dinner for Two” We summarized you in the list below.

new episode Gerald Fleischer and Angelica Niditzky A.m 04.01.2022 a 02:05 hour Two guests, six turns – and a dinner no one forgets so quickly: The evening begins with nightclub artists Gerald Fleischer and Angelica Niditzky. The table is set, the butler is ready: a three-course menu awaits celebrity guests. What they don’t know: Christophe Valbel plays a character in each cycle, which each of the celebrities has to do in turns. Improvisation is required. For example, when Gerald Fleischaker has to slip into the role of HC Strache to confess his “Video Ibiza” wife. Or Angelica Nieditzky has to confront her diner partner that he’s secretly wearing her underwear. Who plays their part so well that the other can guess? Who can withstand not to laugh? And life’s big questions are still being negotiated: the most successful tear opener, the greatest crime, the worst sexual experience? In the middle, people eat, drink – and laugh a lot, guaranteed. 2022-01-04 T02: 05 2022-01-04 F 02:30 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat More broadcasts in the next few days sender broadcast time consequence 3sat 04.01.2022 02:30 AM Jerry Seidel and Christina Springer 2022-01-04 F 02:30 2022-01-04 T02: 55 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat Two guests, six turns – and an easily memorable dinner. This time, two crowd favorites are eating and playing with… 3sat 04.01.2022 02:55 AM Eva Maria Marold and Clemence Heep 2022-01-04 T02: 55 2022-01-04T03:25 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat Two guests, six turns – and an easily memorable dinner. This time, two humorists are having dinner and playing with a guarantee: … 3sat 01/04/2022 3:25 AM Alphonse Haider and Lilian Klebeau 2022-01-04T03:25 2022-01-04T03:55 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat Two guests, six turns – and an easily memorable dinner. This time, two crowd favorites are eating and playing with… 3sat 01/04/2022 3:55 AM Herbert Steinbock and Nadia Maleh 2022-01-04T03:55 2022-01-04 T04: 25 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat Two guests, six turns – and an easily memorable dinner. This time, two crowd favorites are eating and playing with… 3sat 01/04/2022 4:25 AM Reinhard Nowak and Verena Sheetz 2022-01-04 T04: 25 2022-01-04 F 04: 50 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat Two guests, six turns – and an easily memorable dinner. This time, two crowd favorites are eating and playing with… 3sat 01/04/2022 4:50 AM Ulric Bembold and Gernot Haas 2022-01-04 F 04: 50 2022-01-04T05:20 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat Two guests, six turns – and an easily memorable dinner. This time, starring Ulrike Beimpold and… 3sat 01/04/2022 5:20 AM Jacob Seebock and Lydia Brenner Casper 2022-01-04T05:20 2022-01-04T05:50 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html 3sat Two guests, six different roles – and an easily memorable dinner. This time the audience prefers to eat and play…

Repeat “Dinner for Two”

In parallel with the new episodes, “Dinner for Two” will be repeated on TV, you can find the dates of its broadcast in the table below. In class “Did you miss the program?We also show you where you can find full episodes of Dinner for Two in your media library.

Repetition Andreas Werner and Magda Lieb A.m 13.01.2022 a 23:45 hour ORF III comedy format: two guests, six different roles – and a dinner that no one easily forgets. This time, cabaret artists Andreas Werner and Magda Leib will dine and perform. 2022-01-13T23:45 2022-01-14 T00: 15 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 More repetitions in the next few days sender broadcast time consequence ORF 3 01/16/2022 1:50 AM Andreas Werner and Magda Lieb 2022-01-16 T01: 50 2022-01-16 T02: 25 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 entertainment · ORF 3 2020/01/2022 11:55 PM Christoph Spurk and Adriana Zartel 2022-01-20T23:55 2022-01-21 T00: 25 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 ORF III’s funky look: two guests, six different roles – and a dinner that no one easily forgets. In a new issue… ORF 3 01/22/2022 12:20 AM Christoph Spurk and Adriana Zartel 2022-01-22 T00: 20 2022-01-22 T00: 50 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 entertainment · ORF 3 01/23/2022 02:20 AM Christoph Spurk and Adriana Zartel 2022-01-23T02:20 2022-01-23T02:50 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 entertainment · ORF 3 01/27/2022 11:50 PM Lucas Berman and Thomas Smallig 2022-01-27T23:50 2022-01-28 T00: 20 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 ORF III’s funky look: two guests, six different roles – and a dinner that no one easily forgets. In a new issue… ORF 3 01/29/2022 01:05 AM Lucas Berman and Thomas Smallig 2022-01-29T01:05 2022-01-29T01:35 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 entertainment · ORF 3 01/30/2022 3:15 AM Lucas Berman and Thomas Smallig 2022-01-30T03:15 2022-01-30T03:45 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 entertainment · ORF 3 01/30/2022 5:30 AM Lucas Berman and Thomas Smallig 2022-01-30T05:30 2022-01-30 T06: 05 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 entertainment · ORF 3 02/03/2022 11:45 PM Alexander Jagsch and Susanna Wiegand 2022-02-03T23:45 2022-02-04T00: 15 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 ORF III comedy format: two guests, six different roles – and a dinner that no one easily forgets. This time play and eat… ORF 3 05/02/2022 02:25 AM Alexander Jagsch and Susanna Wiegand 2022-02-05 F 02:25 2022-02-05 F 02:55 https://www.netzwelt.de/tv-show/197704-dinner-zwei-so-seht-3sat-show-tv-stream-sendetermine.html ORF 3 entertainment · sender broadcast time consequence ORF 3 02/05/2022 5:05 AM Christoph Spurk and Adriana Zartel ORF 3 06/02/2022 01:00 AM Alexander Jagsch and Susanna Wiegand ORF 3 07/02/2022 3:05 AM Alexander Jagsch and Susanna Wiegand

Despite all the care, it could be that we missed a broadcast date or something went wrong.

Dinner for preview / spoilers

What’s next for a dinner for two? You can read it here in our preview. But be careful: spoiler alert. If we know the information about the next episodes of Dinner for Two, you can see them in the list of airtimes above. providers like RTL + And Gwen Pre-play episodes of some series and shows in their live TV apps a few days before TV broadcasts. In this case, you can see it in advance exclusively online.

This is how you see dinner for two in the live broadcast

The easiest way to receive is via TV broadcast. So you don’t just get a ‘dinner for two’, you get a full meal Live broadcast von 3sat With all shipments – and legally.

Alternatively, you can access the station via IPTV providers. For example, 3sat is about MagentaTV And go horizon Advance. Note, however, that both offerings are regionally limited. You can find out more on our page about 3sat الاستقبال reception options. There you can also find out how the station is received via DVB-S2 or DVB-T2.

