FIFA publishes new women’s world rankings: Germany jumps to second place after the USA

After an eventful July with a total of five continental tournaments in Europe, Africa, South America, North America and Oceania, FIFA has published a new Women's World Ranking. The most important news from a German point of view: As they enter the final of the European Women's Championship in England, the DFB team took second place in the new standings, according to a press release issued by FIFA.

In front of the team of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, the United States still holds the top spot. The US women’s soccer team remains number one after winning the CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Sweden completes the podium, losing to hosts England in the semi-finals of the European Championship and overtaken by Germany. As a recent European champion, the “Lionesses” jumped from eighth to fourth place.

France, Germany’s semi-final opponents, who have fallen two places and are now fifth, are among the top five national teams in women’s football. Behind them are the Netherlands, Canada, Spain, Brazil and North Korea.

In total, no less than 221 international players have played since the previous FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking on 17 June 2022. 185 FIFA member associations reached this ranking in August which is a new record. Cambodia, Turkmenistan, East Timor and Guinea Bissau have been added to the world rankings. On October 13, 2022, the cards will be adjusted with the next updated world ranking.

