News from ECS – Flückiger and Schurter are not in EM – Sport

Caption: Driving against each other again in the World Cup

Matthias Flückiger and Nino Schurter.

Key / Gian Ehrensler



Mountain bike: Fits Flückiger and Schurter

Nino Schurter and Matthias Flückiger skip the European Cross-Country Championship on August 19 in Munich. The two Swiss players focus on the World Championships to be held a week later in Les Gates (France). Leading the Swiss men’s team at the European Championships is Filippo Colombo. The top female athletes will also compete on August 20 with Jolanda Neff, Sina Fry, Linda Endergand and Alessandra Keeler.

Rad Strasse: Bissegger and Reusser with dual use

Swiss Cycling has nominated 15 athletes for European road racing. Stefan Bissegger and Marlen Reusser are scheduled for both the time trial and the road race. Only defending champion Stefan Kong will compete in a time trial. The seven-man road team includes Mauro Schmid, Sylvain Diller, Reto Holenstein and Michael Scherr.



