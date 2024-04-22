FIDE100 Torch Relay Celebrated in Canada | Chess Base

FIDE Press Release

Despite the cold weather, a considerable number of chess enthusiasts gathered in the heart of the city for this unique chess tournament.

Against an urban backdrop, FIDE vice-president and former world champion Vishy Anand assumed the role of torchbearer and passed the flame to Vlad Drkulec, president of the Canadian Chess Federation. This symbolic exchange continued when José visited José Carrillo Pujol, the Continental President of the Americas, and Mario Ramírez Barajas, FIDE Vice President, in Colombia.

Providing live commentary on the candidates' fights in Toronto, Vishy Anand shares the Toronto event and what it means to him and to the game of chess as FIDE celebrates its centenary.

“We had a very warm welcome in Toronto,” said Anand. “There are a lot of coincidences – 100 years of FIDE, the first Candidates tournament in North America and being able to do the torch relay that we started in India. The experience with the fans and the excitement at the venue was incredible.”

Anand also shared his thoughts on the future of the game. “Chess is in a very exciting phase. In the next five to ten years, I want to see chess spread everywhere. Above all, I want more people from all continents to participate, especially more women. “Chess is growing everywhere, and that's why I think these festivals are so important. , because the torch symbolizes the spread of chess to all continents,” said Anand.

Celebrities from the chess world including Anand, former women's world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk, FIDE Vice-President of the Board of Directors Dana Reisnes-Osola (who came directly from the US after the opening of the World Chess Arena) attended the ceremony. Fame Fair in St. Louis), Patrick van Hooland, Vice President of the FIDE Advisory Council, and FIDE Vice President Michael Khodorkovsky.

The celebrations in Toronto went beyond celebratory gestures and included blitz games with fans and an exhibition on the history of the rivals.

The FIDE100 Chess Torch Relay aims to celebrate the rich history of the game and bring the entire chess community together as part of the centenary of the founding of FIDE.

