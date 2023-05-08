Wildfires continue to spread across Canada

Status: 08.05.2023 03:40 am

In western Canada, wildfires continue to spread despite many rains and low temperatures. Officials say more than 375,000 hectares of land have been burned. More than 29,000 people were evacuated.

Despite heavy rain and low temperatures, fires continue to spread across western Canada. As of Sunday afternoon (local time), officials announced that 375,000 hectares of land had burned in the province of Alberta. It corresponds to one-fourth the size of Schleswig-Holstein. 31 of 108 active forest fires Not under control.

According to officials, more than 29,000 people had to flee their homes.

A state of emergency was declared in the province of Alberta on Saturday evening due to the extent of the fire. This would allow federal funds to be freed up to fight the fires.

A state of emergency has been declared in Canada's Alberta province due to wildfires.

Cooler temperatures are forecast

Alberta Wildfire Protection Agency chief Kristy Tucker said recent rains have helped put out the fire. “It gave firefighters an opportunity to work on some fires that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to because of the intense nature of the fire.”

Cooler temperatures and high humidity are also expected over the next few days. Tucker added that he has sought help from the neighboring US state of Montana.

Officials said the extent of the damage could not be assessed yet. Colin Blair, director of the Alberta Civil Defense Agency, said the priority is protecting lives and dealing with emergencies, broadcaster CBC reported.

There have been more than 360 fires since January

According to officials, more than 360 fires have been reported since January. This is an exceptionally high number for the month of May. In 2016, Alberta already experienced major fires during which more than 2400 buildings were destroyed.

Experts warn that the frequency and intensity of forest fires will increase with climate change. In the prairie provinces in the country’s west, average temperatures have risen 1.9 degrees Celsius since the mid-20th century, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.