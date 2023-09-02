FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: TV broadcast, schedule, groups, Germany lineup

The 2023 Basketball World Cup is just around the corner. Here you can find out everything about the tournament: where and when it will be held, what the groups look like, the game plan dates, or on which platforms you can watch the tournament on TV.
The most important things at a glance
- DBB: German team
- Television broadcasting and broadcasting
- Group 1: Angola, Dom. Republic, Philippines, Italy
- Group Two: South Sudan, Serbia, China, Puerto Rico
- Group Three: United States, Jordan, Greece, New Zealand
- Group Four: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, Lithuania
- Group Five: Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan
- Group Six: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia, Venezuela
- Group Seven: Iran, Spain, Ivory Coast, Brazil
- Group H: Canada, Latvia, Lebanon, France
- Quarter-finals
- Placement qualifiers
- Semi-finals
- Seventh place game
- Fifth place game
- Third place match
- last
The nineteenth World Cup will be held this year from August 25 to September 10 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. After Germany’s impressive bronze medal win at last year’s European Championships, hopes for a successful World Cup have risen dramatically.
Not least because, in addition to the medal, we are also fighting for tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Seven countries can qualify through the World Cup: two from Europe, two from America, and one each from Africa, Asia and Oceania.
DBB: German team
- Nick Weiler Babb (Goalkeeper) / Bayern Munich
- Isaac Bonga (small striker/power striker) / Bayern Munich
- Oscar da Silva (powerful striker) / Barcelona Basket
- Nils Giffe (small striker/power forward) / FC Bayern Munich
- Justus Holatz (point guard) / Sedevita Olimpija
- David Kramer (goalkeeper) / Braunschweig-Lewin
- Leon Scratch (center)/Telecom Baskets Bon
- Maudou Lu (point guard) / Alba Berlin
- Andreas Obst (goalkeeper) / Bayern Munich
- Dennis Schröder (goalie) / Toronto Raptors
- Christian Singfelder (small forward) / Bruce Bamberg
- Daniel Theis (C) / Free Agent
- Johannes Thiemann (centre) / Alba Berlin
- Johannes Voigtmann (powerful striker) / Armani Milan
- Franz Wagner (small forward) / Orlando Magic
- Moritz Wagner (power forward) / Orlando Magic
- Nick Weiler-Papp (point guard/shooting guard) / FC Bayern Munich
- Jonas Wohlfarth-Buttermann (centre) / Hamburg Towers
Television broadcasting and broadcasting
Unfortunately, the World Cup cannot be watched on free-to-air TV at the moment. As is the case with EuroBasket broadcasts purplesport The entire tournament. After all, DBB fans can enjoy free games on TV or via the Magenta app.
However, the recent European Championship in 2022 gives hope for a free TV show for the broadcaster from right to left Without further ado I decided to sub-license the German games due to their huge popularity.
Group 1: Angola, Dom. Republic, Philippines, Italy
Friday, August 25, 2023 – 10 AM | Angola vs Italy:
Friday, August 25, 2023 – 2 pm | cathedral. Republic vs. Philippines:
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 2 pm | Philippines vs Angola:
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 10 AM | Italy against the cathedral. Republic:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 10 AM | Angola vs Dom. Republic:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 2 pm | Philippines vs Italy:
Group Two: South Sudan, Serbia, China, Puerto Rico
Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 10 AM | South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico:
Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 2 pm | Serbia vs China:
Monday, August 28, 2023 – 10 AM | China vs South Sudan:
Monday, August 28, 2023 – 2 pm | Puerto Rico vs Serbia:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 10 AM | South Sudan vs Serbia:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 2 pm | China vs. Puerto Rico:
Group Three: United States, Jordan, Greece, New Zealand
Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 2:40 pm | USA vs New Zealand:
Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Jordan vs Greece:
Monday, August 28, 2023 – 2:40 pm | Greece vs. USA:
Monday, August 28, 2023 – 10:45 AM | New Zealand vs Jordan:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 10:40 AM | USA vs. Jordan:
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 2:40 pm | Greece vs New Zealand:
Group Four: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, Lithuania
Friday, August 25, 2023 – 2:30 pm | Egypt vs Lithuania:
Friday, August 25, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Mexico vs. Montenegro:
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Montenegro vs Egypt:
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 2:30 pm | Lithuania vs Mexico:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Egypt vs. Mexico:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 2:30 pm | Montenegro vs Lithuania:
Group Five: Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan
Friday, August 25, 2023 – 2:10 pm | Germany vs Japan:
Friday, August 25, 2023 – 10 AM | Finland vs Australia:
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 10:30 AM | Australia vs Germany:
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 2:10 PM | Japan vs Finland:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 9:30 AM | Germany vs Finland:
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 1:10 pm | Australia vs Japan:
