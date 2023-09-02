FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: TV broadcast, schedule, groups, Germany lineup

The 2023 Basketball World Cup is just around the corner. Here you can find out everything about the tournament: where and when it will be held, what the groups look like, the game plan dates, or on which platforms you can watch the tournament on TV.

The nineteenth World Cup will be held this year from August 25 to September 10 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. After Germany’s impressive bronze medal win at last year’s European Championships, hopes for a successful World Cup have risen dramatically.

Not least because, in addition to the medal, we are also fighting for tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Seven countries can qualify through the World Cup: two from Europe, two from America, and one each from Africa, Asia and Oceania.

DBB: German team

Nick Weiler Babb (Goalkeeper) / Bayern Munich

Isaac Bonga (small striker/power striker) / Bayern Munich

Oscar da Silva (powerful striker) / Barcelona Basket

Nils Giffe (small striker/power forward) / FC Bayern Munich

Justus Holatz (point guard) / Sedevita Olimpija

David Kramer (goalkeeper) / Braunschweig-Lewin

Leon Scratch (center)/Telecom Baskets Bon

Maudou Lu (point guard) / Alba Berlin

Andreas Obst (goalkeeper) / Bayern Munich

Dennis Schröder (goalie) / Toronto Raptors

Christian Singfelder (small forward) / Bruce Bamberg

Daniel Theis (C) / Free Agent

Johannes Thiemann (centre) / Alba Berlin

Johannes Voigtmann (powerful striker) / Armani Milan

Franz Wagner (small forward) / Orlando Magic

Moritz Wagner (power forward) / Orlando Magic

Nick Weiler-Papp (point guard/shooting guard) / FC Bayern Munich

Nick Weiler-Papp (point guard/shooting guard) / FC Bayern Munich

Jonas Wohlfarth-Buttermann (centre) / Hamburg Towers

Television broadcasting and broadcasting

Unfortunately, the World Cup cannot be watched on free-to-air TV at the moment. As is the case with EuroBasket broadcasts purplesport The entire tournament. After all, DBB fans can enjoy free games on TV or via the Magenta app.

However, the recent European Championship in 2022 gives hope for a free TV show for the broadcaster from right to left Without further ado I decided to sub-license the German games due to their huge popularity.

Group 1: Angola, Dom. Republic, Philippines, Italy

Friday, August 25, 2023 – 10 AM | Angola vs Italy:

Friday, August 25, 2023 – 2 pm | cathedral. Republic vs. Philippines:

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 2 pm | Philippines vs Angola:

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 10 AM | Italy against the cathedral. Republic:

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 10 AM | Angola vs Dom. Republic:

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 2 pm | Philippines vs Italy:

Group Two: South Sudan, Serbia, China, Puerto Rico

Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 10 AM | South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico:

Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 2 pm | Serbia vs China:

Monday, August 28, 2023 – 10 AM | China vs South Sudan:

Monday, August 28, 2023 – 2 pm | Puerto Rico vs Serbia:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 10 AM | South Sudan vs Serbia:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 2 pm | China vs. Puerto Rico:

Group Three: United States, Jordan, Greece, New Zealand

Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 2:40 pm | USA vs New Zealand:

Saturday, August 26, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Jordan vs Greece:

Monday, August 28, 2023 – 2:40 pm | Greece vs. USA:

Monday, August 28, 2023 – 10:45 AM | New Zealand vs Jordan:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 10:40 AM | USA vs. Jordan:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 10:40 AM | USA vs. Jordan:

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – 2:40 pm | Greece vs New Zealand:

Group Four: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, Lithuania

Friday, August 25, 2023 – 2:30 pm | Egypt vs Lithuania:

Friday, August 25, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Mexico vs. Montenegro:

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Montenegro vs Egypt:

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – 2:30 pm | Lithuania vs Mexico:

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 10:45 AM | Egypt vs. Mexico:

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – 2:30 pm | Montenegro vs Lithuania:

Group Five: Germany, Finland, Australia, Japan