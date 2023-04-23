Germany Quad is second in Milton

Sixth place for men in the sprint team

By Peter Maurer



Germany’s four women finished second at the Nation’s Cup in Milton. | Photo: Cor Vos

04/22/2023 | (RSN) – The third and final Track Nations Cup of the 2023 season is currently being held in Milton, Canada. For the German team, there was a podium finish in the quadruple on the second day of competition. Lena Charlotte Reisner, Franziska Prause, Mick Kreuger and Laura Osmilch finished second in the team pursuit behind Great Britain and ahead of the local champions from Canada.

And the quartet showed that they could be counted in the battle for medals at the World Championships in Glasgow in August, because after a successful qualification on Thursday they set the fastest time in the first round on Friday and thus advanced to the gold race against Great Britain. . However, the British proved to be the best.

The men could not keep up with the third place in Cairo. On the first lap they clearly lost to Belgium and with a time of 4:00.508 minutes there was only eighth place for the quartet, which consisted of rookies Joachim Eilers, Jasper Schroeder, Nicholas Heinrich and Tim Torn-Teutenberg. The German team was more than ten seconds slower than the British team, who won the competition ahead of Italy, France and Australia.

In the team race, the German men came sixth. After the sixth qualifying period, Luca Spiegel, Maximilian Dornbach and Willi Leonhard Weinrich met Great Britain in the first round. The British defeated the Germans and advanced to the next round. The fastest qualifiers from Australia won ahead of China and Great Britain.

Milton’s German treble is excluded

The German national team, which, like many major teams, missed the third leg of the season in the Nations Cup, missed the women’s section. In the playoffs, Poland was the fastest of the trio, but in the first round Mexico and Canada then advanced to the final, in which the Mexicans surprisingly won.

There was still 7th place in the elimination race for Lea Lin Teutenberg. Norway’s Anita Stenberg won there. The Swiss Lena Mitro came in ninth place, and the Austrian Leila Gchoentner came in the 15th place. In the men’s category, the Dutchman Matthijs Buckle defeated the Australian Blake Anoleto and the Spaniard Eric Martorell. Austria’s Tim Fafler was 15th while Emanuel Wotherrich of Switzerland was 22nd.