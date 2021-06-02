Federal minister rejects idea of ​​arms deliveries to Ukraine News, Sports and Jobs

Berlin (AFP) – The German foreign minister on Tuesday rejected the idea of ​​delivering weapons to Ukraine after the country’s president said he wanted military assistance from Berlin.

Germany, along with France, has led Western diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-running conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. But efforts to find a political solution faltered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selinsky was quoted in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday that Chancellor Angela Merkel has done a lot for Ukraine, but “Of course I would have loved more of it, especially in the Normandy format.” Quartet talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

‘Germany can do more’ He was referring to recent statements made by opposition Green Party leader Robert Habeck during his visit to Ukraine.

Habek said that “From my point of view, it is difficult for us to withdraw defense and self-defense weapons from Ukraine.” In an election year in Germany, his remarks were met with widespread criticism, not least from his own, peacefully rooted party.

“Germany has not given us any military assistance, but it can” Zelensky said. Germany has big ships: speedboats, fast missile boats, and patrol boats.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas strongly rejected the idea of ​​arms delivery and emphasized Germany’s support for Ukraine in diplomacy and bilateral aid.

“I am convinced that the conflict can only be resolved through political channels, and that must be clear to all concerned.” He told reporters in Berlin. “This remains the guiding principle of our commitment and will not change – handing over arms is not going to help.”

Ukraine also strongly refuses to complete the new Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 has also been rejected by Habic Greens and the United States, but the Biden government decided last month not to penalize the company overseeing the project, despite the announcement of new sanctions against Russian companies and ships. The move relieved a long-standing burden in German-American relations.

German newspaper Funk Group reported on Tuesday that a German delegation with two of Merkel’s top advisers traveled to Washington this week for talks that are expected to include the pipeline issue.

Maas said Germany had made it clear that it had done so Attention to finding a common path straight ahead.

This will now be the subject of talks in Washington and I am sure we can find a way. He said. “This certainly will not be easy, and it is unlikely to happen overnight, but as in the past, we are adopting and continuing the dialogue with officials in Washington,” he added.