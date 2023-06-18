F1 Photos Canadian GP 2023: Qualifying highlights

Rain has long been announced in Montreal. As expected, it eventually got very wet on Ile Notre-Dame. The morning began with a light, steady drizzle, becoming remarkably uneventful in the afternoon. Before qualifying, it didn’t rain for a long time. Then, in the middle of the hunt for times, it suddenly started again with heavy rain.

The fast street circuit, which offered little grip even in the dry, turned into a 4.361 kilometer long slide. Already in the third exercise, the demanding slope found its first victim. Carlos Sainz lost control of his Ferrari at the end of the home stretch and hit the mob hard. The mechanics were able to fix the car in time for qualifying.



The rain created accidents and spectacular images.

Piastre crash time hunt ends

While the top ten finish was all about the best grid positions, the next driver had to come. Oscar Piastre backed up his McLaren on the seventh exit. Spin TechPro finished backwards in obstacles. Race control had to interrupt the session to recover the car. When we heard the whistle again, it suddenly rained so hard that practically nothing could be done.

Adverse conditions have been created for a mixed starting line-up. Behind Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg posted the second fastest time in the top ten finals. In Q2, the big hero is Alexander Alban. The Thai played slicks early on and was rewarded with the fastest lap in the middle section.

In the gallery, we once again show you the highlights of the exciting qualifiers in Montreal.

