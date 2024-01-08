F1 GP Canada 2023 photos: Race highlights

Formula 1 is Red Bull's big show this year. Max Verstappen races from victory to victory. In Montreal, the world champion received his fourth consecutive winner's trophy. The RB19 did not run as smoothly as usual. In relatively low temperatures, Verstappen had difficulty getting the tires into the working window.

In the end the lead was less than ten seconds. The competition wasn't very close this year. But this did not change the fact that the 25 World Cup points were returned to the Dutchman's account. As in recent races, Verstappen did not give competition even on the first lap.

The drivers in the Red Bull star's rearview mirror were once again responsible for good entertainment. Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso fought a valiant duel for second place. At first it looked as if Mercedes could win the silver medal. But Alonso quickly restored old order with an overtaking maneuver on lap 22.



On the podium, Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton toasted a good race.

World champion party on the podium

After the race, the Spaniard explained that he had to do 70 qualifying laps to beat Hamilton. In the end, there were three multiple world champions on the podium in Montreal. To celebrate Red Bull's 100th victory, Adrian Newey was also allowed to take the podium. The star engineer has often said that he actually doesn't like spraying champagne at all.

As befits the Montreal race, the distance did not pass without communication with the gang. The star of Involuntary Action was George Russell. The Mercedes driver damaged the right rear wheel and front wing in turn 9. Miraculously, after a short repair, he was able to continue the race for 43 laps before a brake problem finally put an end to him.

