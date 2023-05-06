Extreme temperatures: wildfires and floods in Canada

Status: 05/06/2023 11:47 am

Western Canada is currently experiencing unusually high temperatures. The result: wildfires — but floods. And the situation could get worse.

High temperatures are currently causing numerous wildfires in Western Canada. According to officials, there are more than 100 fires in the province of Alberta, more than 30 of which are out of control. More than 13,000 people have been displaced from their homes so far.

The wildfires were fueled by temperatures up to 15 degrees above average in some places. Wind and dryness favor fire spread.

There have already been 348 fires this year

Some fires are only 12 hectares in size, while others spread over thousands of hectares. Kristy Tucker of Alberta Forestry says there have been 348 fires since January, burning 25,000 hectares of forest. “It’s more for the time of year than previous years,” Tucker said.

Everything is not clear

In neighboring British Columbia to the west, record temperatures caused snow to melt so quickly that rivers overflowed their banks in some places. Roads were closed and houses flooded.

Strong winds and high temperatures are expected for the next few days and weeks, making the situation even worse.