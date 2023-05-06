Bad weather in Canada: Forest fires and flooding force thousands to evacuate

– Thousands of people were evacuated due to wildfires and floods Over the years, Western Canada has been hit by repeated extreme weather events.

Unusually high temperatures have sparked dozens of wildfires and floods in Canada, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Western and central Canada, where most of the agricultural land is concentrated, is currently experiencing “unusual drought” and “severe drought” in some areas, according to the Canadian government’s latest metrics.

Temperatures at some places were ten degrees Celsius above normal.

More than 70 active fires

More than 70 wildfires were reported Friday in Alberta, which has been hit hard by wildfires, with several spiraling out of control. About 13,000 residents were asked to evacuate, according to officials.

According to officials, the Pacific province of British Columbia is doubly affected: several fires are active locally and the south of the province is being hit by rapid snowmelt. This causes rivers to overflow – some have already burst their banks.

Over the years, Western Canada has been repeatedly affected by extreme weather events, which are increasing in intensity and frequency as a result of climate change.

