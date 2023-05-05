Coronation Souvenirs for Charles III Great Britain Floods: From Toilet Paper to Teddy Bears

London – Just before the coronation of King Charles III (74) And his wife Camilla, 75, is in Great Britain to buy countless souvenirs for the big royal event.

All memorabilia relating to the coronation of King Charles III. Fits, some are sold. © Nathan Dennett/The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/dpa



Not only the palace online shops and the souvenir shops of the royal palaces, but also the oddities and daily necessities shops along the tourist miles.

Furniture store John Lewis said sales of coronation memorabilia rose 27 per cent during coronation week compared to the previous week.

The Louise Bear teddy bear, decked out in an ermine coat and crown for the coronation, has never sold so well, the company says.

King Charles III

Before the Coronation: James Bond must prevent the assassination of King Charles

The Telegraph newspaper listed a cushion with an embroidered crown and the words to the national anthem “God Save the King” by designer John Constantine among the “best coronation souvenirs”, as well as State Mint coins and Royal Mail stamps and a silk. A luxury department store Harrods scarf with a sophisticated royal pattern.