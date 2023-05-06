Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage in western Canada – News

A large number of wildfires have gone out of control in the province of Alberta, Canada.

More than 20,000 people have been brought to safety.

About 100 fires are raging in the affected area in the western part of the country.

About 30 of the 100 active fires in Western Canada are still under control, broadcaster CBC reported, citing fire and rescue services. At least 20 houses and other structures were destroyed in the fire.

Some of the fires are small, while others have spread across thousands of acres, the CBC reports. High temperatures, wind and dryness favored the spread of the fire.

Officials said that since January, more than 360 fire accidents have occurred. At least 25,000 hectares of land have been burnt. It was an exceptionally high number of fires as May had just begun.

Strong winds and high temperatures are expected to continue, according to the Alberta Wildfire Protection Agency, CBC reports. Temperatures have been 10 to 15 degrees above normal for some time. This means the vegetation is very dry and highly flammable.



