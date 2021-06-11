The Chant (working title): Psychological horror from Canada

With The Chant (working title), Prime Matter and Canadian development studio Brass Token have announced the survival horror game as part of Summer Game Fest 2021, which will be released in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. The publication must be both digital and physical.

According to the manufacturer, The Chant is “an atmospheric third-person psychological horror adventure.” to me Official Website It is a cosmic thriller based on a new age sect. As with all new announcements from Prime Matter, more information should be expected at the Koch Primetime Gaming Stream event taking place this evening at 9PM.

