Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 9 miles northeast of Clinton Township, Macomb County, Michigan, USA, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM GMT

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

11. June. 22:43 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jun 11, 2021 22:36:04 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 42.68309°N / 82.79396°W (Michigan, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

If you felt this earthquake or were near it at the time of its occurrence, please share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use your device's position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.







View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time. Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

Jan 31 1986 16:46 | 5.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 35 years ago | 177 km / 110 miles | 14.4 km E of Mentor, Lake County, Ohio, USA

August 21, 2020 22:55 | 3.2 | 9.2 km / 5.7 mi | 42 weeks ago | 96 km / 60 miles | 2.2 km S of Detroit Beach, Monroe County, Michigan, USA

May 24, 2021 01:06 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 3 weeks ago | 61km / 38mi | 6.7 miles west of Waterford, Oakland County, Michigan, USA

April 08, 2021 17:34 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 9 weeks ago | 46 km / 28 miles | 3.4 km E of Windsor, Ontario, Canada

October 25, 2020 12:56 | 2.2 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 33 weeks ago | 40 km / 25 miles | Saint Clair County, 9 km west of Port Huron, Saint Clair County, Michigan, USA ،

November 30, 2020 01:42 | 2.0 | 5 km / 3.1 miles | 28 weeks ago | 41 km / 26 miles | St. Clair County, 4.4 km from Port Huron, St. Clair County, Michigan, USA

Previous earthquake map