Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 9 miles northeast of Clinton Township, Macomb County, Michigan, USA, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM GMT

June 12, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

11. June. 22:43 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes.

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Previous earthquake map

