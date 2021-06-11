Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 9 miles northeast of Clinton Township, Macomb County, Michigan, USA, on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 10:36 PM GMT

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
11. June. 22:43 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 7 minutes.
I felt it
I didn’t feel it
Date and time (UTC): Jun 11, 2021 22:36:04 UTC –
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 42.68309°N / 82.79396°W (Michigan, United States)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
[Karte anzeigen]
[kleiner] [vergrößern]
Even if you don’t feel itEven though you were around, this is fun information you might like قد I can share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use Fix your device’s position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you so much!
Compare earthquake data from different agencies
Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for the magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.
User ratings for this earthquake (1)
constribte:
Leave a comment if you find a report interesting or want to add something.
Report an inappropriate photo.
Mark it as interesting or useful.
Submit your own report!
0 km north of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds : Dizziness
Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900
-
Date / world time
| mag |
Depth
|
Modification
|
distance: after
| details
-
Jan 31 1986 16:46
| 5.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
35 years ago
|
177 km / 110 miles
-
August 21, 2020 22:55
| 3.2 |
9.2 km / 5.7 mi
|
42 weeks ago
|
96 km / 60 miles
| 2.2 km S of Detroit Beach, Monroe County, Michigan, USA
-
May 24, 2021 01:06
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
3 weeks ago
|
61km / 38mi
| 6.7 miles west of Waterford, Oakland County, Michigan, USA
-
April 08, 2021 17:34
| 3.0 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
9 weeks ago
|
46 km / 28 miles
| 3.4 km E of Windsor, Ontario, Canada
-
October 25, 2020 12:56
| 2.2 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
33 weeks ago
|
40 km / 25 miles
| Saint Clair County, 9 km west of Port Huron, Saint Clair County, Michigan, USA ،
-
November 30, 2020 01:42
| 2.0 |
5 km / 3.1 miles
|
28 weeks ago
|
41 km / 26 miles
| St. Clair County, 4.4 km from Port Huron, St. Clair County, Michigan, USA
Note: Click on the date/world time to sort by time.
Previous earthquake map