The Azura victories in Canada – tennis

Camila Giorgi won the championship. © APA / getty / Minas Panagiotakis

Camila Giorgi celebrated her biggest success yet at the $1.835 Million WTA 1000 Championships in Montreal.

The 29-year-old from Macerata won the hard court final on Sunday after 1:42 hours of playing in 6:3 and 7:5 sets against Czech Karolina Pliskova. Giorgi, who was ranked 71st in the world rankings prior to the tournament, was an outsider in the duel against the world number 6. I started. But already at the Olympics, she defeated her Czech opponent in the second round in two sets (6: 4, 6: 2) – before the quarter-final against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (3: 6, 1: 6).

In the context of the WTA Championships in Canada, Giorgi made people sit up and take notice of the strong performance and beat the better placed opponents. Until the semi-finals, the Azura team had not given a group in 4 matches. In the semi-finals, she finally defeated American Jessica Pegula 2:1 (6:3, 3:6, 6:1).

Giorgi also showed strong tennis in the final. In the first set, she takes a break 2, including one to win the set 6:3. In the second set, the Italian had to accept a break after breaking it to make the score 3-1, but at a score of 6:5 she was able to take a winning break once other. The 29-year-old turned the ball for the second match. For Georgie, this was the greatest success to date and the third WTA title.