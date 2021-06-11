G7 summit in Great Britain: Annallina Burbock calls for more vaccine aid for poor countries – Politics

from red / d b a Jun 11, 2021 – 8:09 am

Annalina Barbock calls for more solidarity from Germany. Photo: dpa / Kay Nietfeld

Annalena Barbock believes that Germany and Chancellor Angela Merkel have an obligation before the G7 summit to provide poor countries with more vaccines. The United States announced last week that it would donate half a billion doses of vaccine.

BERLIN – Ahead of the G7 summit in Great Britain, green leader Annalina Burbock accuses Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) of not doing much to provide poor countries with coronavirus vaccines. “It is the task of the Federal Republic of Germany to show more solidarity around the world, especially with the most vulnerable in the world who have not yet received an offer of vaccination,” she said in an interview with the German news agency. “Everything must be done to increase production capacities, expand local offerings and secure all supply chains.”

The Group of Seven Western economic giants wants to discuss providing one billion doses of vaccine to poor countries in Carbis Bay in southwest England on Friday. The size of Germany’s contribution is still unclear. Merkel is under international pressure as she refuses to suspend patent protection for vaccines, which the United States and other countries are demanding.

Even the Greens don't want to start with patent protection, but rather require vaccine manufacturers to license vaccine production in poor countries in exchange for compensation. "Disease-fighting intellectual property monopolies must not block access to bioprotective materials, vaccines and medicines," said Barbock, whose party is due to be chosen as a candidate for chancellor in the federal election on Saturday. "The federal government and the federal chancellor simply say no. It doesn't work. You have to make specific suggestions."








