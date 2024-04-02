Extreme molecules: iron in its most exotic form

Experts have now chemically produced an extreme version of iron, which is only found in the Sun in a similar form. The new compound contains an iron atom in the center that has donated seven electrons to its reactants. In common compounds, iron is oxidized only three times.

As reported by a team led by Carsten Mayer of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, it was created by allowing a highly unusual complex containing six-fold oxidized iron at the center to react with a highly reactive compound composed of the noble gases xenon and fluorine. According to the publication in Nature, the resulting molecule containing seven times more oxidized iron is only reasonably stable at temperatures below -50 degrees Celsius and reforms itself very quickly. Iron compounds that are extremely electron-poor can replace rare and expensive elements in chemical reactions, thus helping to save resources.

The iron atom has a total of 26 electrons, of which it gives up three quite easily and enters into a stable configuration with five outer electrons. This trivalent iron occurs, for example, in rust. But the more electrons are extracted from an atom, the greater its charge and attraction to the electrons of other atoms in the surrounding area. This is why iron compounds that are severely oxidized tend to steal electrons from other molecules. This willingness to give up and take up negative charges without making any changes is a desirable property in many chemical reactions. However, it also makes the materials developed by Mayer's team very unstable.