World AIDS Day December 1: Stephanie from Nuremberg has been carrying HIV for 35 years

Thank you very much. Your user account has been created. To check this, one more small step is needed:
You have received an email to activate your user account.
Please check your inbox.
Thank you for registering!
Your account has been activated successfully.
notice
If you wish to comment on articles, you must add your name, title and address to your user profile. You can do this at any time.
Unfortunately, your account could not be activated successfully. The activation link may have expired. Please try registering again. If this does not work, please contact [email protected] directly.
Confirm approval
Thank you very much!
Look forward to interesting products and offers.
Thank you very much. Your user account has been created. To check this, one more small step is needed:
You have received an email to activate your user account.
Please check your inbox.
Thank you for registering!
Your account has been activated successfully.
notice
If you wish to comment on articles, you must add your name, title and address to your user profile. You can do this at any time.
Unfortunately, your account could not be activated successfully. The activation link may have expired. Please try registering again. If this does not work, please contact [email protected] directly.
Confirm approval
Thank you very much!
Look forward to interesting products and offers.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”
More Stories
20 countries want to triple nuclear energy: the nuclear hammer at the climate conference | Life and knowledge
Stiko recommends the dengue vaccine when traveling to endemic areas
Minister Blom praises the University of Regensburg