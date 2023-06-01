Exciting discovery in the wreck of the Titanic – researchers discover a necklace

Homepage world

Researchers discover a necklace in new photos of the Titanic wreck. I’ve been going for over 100 years. Who do you belong to? The AI ​​is supposed to solve the puzzle.

LONDON – In mid-May, the BBC released new footage of the sinking Titanic for the first time. The researchers and companies surveyed the ship in a 200-hour immersion and created a 3D model. The new recordings of Titanic were already a sensation. But as is well known, there are still a few secrets to be found at the bottom of the sea – secrets that have been hidden for over 100 years.

New footage of the Titanic wreck: Researchers find a necklace – just like in the movie

During the recordings, the submarine’s cameras discovered gold jewelry, and above all a gold chain, as reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation. BBC. The gold is dirty, the outlines almost merge with the bottom of the ship. But the chain necklace is easy to recognize: the tooth of a megalodon, a prehistoric shark. Richard Parkinson, of the deep-sea mapping firm Magellan, said the discovery was “astonishing”.

Magellan spotted this gold necklace with a shark pendant on new holograms of the Titanic wreck. They are currently looking for the previous owner. © IMAGO

Rose DeWitt Bukater, played by Kate Winslet, also wears a dazzling necklace in the movie “Titanic.” “Heart of the Ocean” is a gift from her fiancé. For example, Rose is wearing the necklace when Jack is drawing her. At the end of the movie, as an old woman, she throws her heart-shaped blue diamond necklace into the sea. Reports say that what inspired the filmmakers to create the shape of the necklace is still hotly debated Scenario. How close is this novel to reality? To whom does the necklace belong, and was it also a gift? This is what Magellan’s staff is currently trying to find out. There are still limits to imagination. But soon there could be more concrete answers.

Necklace discovered on Titanic wreck: Researchers are trying to find the owner of the necklace

To find the chain’s owner, Magellan’s staff began contacting family members of the 2,200 passengers who were aboard the Titanic when it sank. to support becomes artificial intelligence user. In addition, the researchers are analyzing old photos of the passengers on the ship. They hope to find the chain.

In Titanic, Rose DeWitt Bukater wears a blue diamond necklace. It was a gift from her fiancé. © Mary Evans / Imago

However, the gold chain that was found must have remained at the bottom of the sea. An agreement between the United States and Great Britain prohibits the company from selling found items Titanic, of which new recordings continue to appear, to bring it to the surface. So are the other items Magellan spotted in the footage: statues, unopened champagne bottles, and dozens of shoes. And who knows: maybe there is one or two more secrets hidden in the recordings. At least one mystery from the movie has already been investigated. Director James Cameron himself wondered if Jack would fit through the door in the film’s final “Titanic” scene. (CHD)